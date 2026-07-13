49ers Announce Kittle, Juszczyk Bobblehead Giveaways; Ticket Fees Waived for Limited Time

The countdown to gameday at Levi's® Stadium is on! The Faithful can now lock in their seats at Levi's® Stadium and take advantage of a limited-time ticket offer while looking ahead to two special giveaways celebrating tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk's 10th year with the 49ers.

For a limited time, all fees are waived on single game tickets purchased through 49ers.com or the 49ers App. This offer begins Monday, July 13 at 8 a.m. PT, and ends Wednesday, July 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Fans can purchase tickets to any of the 49ers eight regular season home games at Levi's® Stadium, including matchups against:

Miami Dolphins – Week 2, Sunday, September 20

Arizona Cardinals – Week 3, Sunday, September 27

Denver Broncos – Week 4, Sunday, October 4

Washington Commanders – Week 6, Monday, October 19

Las Vegas Raiders – Week 9, Sunday, November 8

Seattle Seahawks – Week 12, Sunday, November 29

Los Angeles Rams – Week 14, Sunday, December 13

Philadelphia Eagles – Week 17, Sunday, January 3

In addition to the ticket promotion, fans attending select home games will have the opportunity to take home exclusive bobbleheads celebrating two of the 49ers longest-tenured players.

At the 49ers Week 3 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, fans will receive a Kittle bobblehead, presented by Novartis, celebrating the All-Pro tight end entering his 10th season with the organization. Kittle has appeared in 124 games with the 49ers, totaling 595 receptions, 8,076 yards from scrimmage, and 52 touchdowns.

Fans attending the Week 17 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles will receive a Juszczyk bobblehead, presented by SAP, in celebration of the 10-time Pro Bowl fullback's 10th season with the 49ers. Since joining San Francisco in 2017, Juszczyk has played in 142 games, recording 208 receptions, 2,317 yards from scrimmage, and 20 total touchdowns.

Take advantage of this limited-time ticket offer and click here to secure your seats today.