Morning Report: Upton Stout Heads Out to Sonoma Raceway 🗞️

Upton Stout Serves as Honorary Official at NASCAR's Sonoma Raceway | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers CB Upton Stout swapped the football field for the racetrack on Sunday, serving as an honorary official at the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Mac Jones on Year 2 with 49ers: 'It's Time to Stack Some Good Years Here'

After finding stability in his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, QB Mac Jones said continuity and confidence are shaping his approach entering 2026. Jones was welcomed to The Bay in free agency ahead of the 2025 season on a two-year deal to serve as QB Brock Purdy's backup and appeared in 11 games with eight starts.

NFL Announces 49ers 2026 Training Camp Dates, Joint Practices