Morning Report: Upton Stout Heads Out to Sonoma Raceway 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 1:
New and Notable
Upton Stout Serves as Honorary Official at NASCAR's Sonoma Raceway | Off the Field
San Francisco 49ers CB Upton Stout swapped the football field for the racetrack on Sunday, serving as an honorary official at the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.
Mac Jones on Year 2 with 49ers: 'It's Time to Stack Some Good Years Here'
After finding stability in his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, QB Mac Jones said continuity and confidence are shaping his approach entering 2026. Jones was welcomed to The Bay in free agency ahead of the 2025 season on a two-year deal to serve as QB Brock Purdy's backup and appeared in 11 games with eight starts.
NFL Announces 49ers 2026 Training Camp Dates, Joint Practices
With the 2026 NFL season fast approaching, the league released official training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams on Monday.
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49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, brought together eight teams at Berean Christian High School for the annual Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition through a 7-on-7 passing tournament and linemen challenge.
49ers PREP brought its Traditional Tackle Skills Camp, presented by Taube Philanthropies, to Kathleen MacDonald High School, giving young athletes the opportunity to develop their football fundamentals on the field.
Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.