Morning Report: Kittle Keeps Up with the FIFA World Cup 🗞️

Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.
Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 17:
New and Notable
George Kittle Catches FIFA World Cup Action | Off the Field
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, and tight end George Kittle is showing his support for Team USA. Following the 4-1 USA win over Paraguay, Kittle shared his excitement on social media tweeting "4 is good right?"
5 Things to Know: Offensive Lineman Enrique Cruz Jr.
The Chicago native adds size, athleticism, and versatility to the 49ers competitive offensive line room. Here are five things to know about Enrique Cruz Jr.
Keena Turner to Be Inducted Into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame
The San Francisco 49ers and the York family announced that LB Keena Turner will become the 34th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.
Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.
View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.