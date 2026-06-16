George Kittle Catches FIFA World Cup Action | Off the Field

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is showing his support for Team USA.
The U.S. opened tournament play with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay on June 12 at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) in Inglewood, California. Following the win, Kittle shared his excitement on social media tweeting "4 is good right?"
Team USA's World Cup journey continues on June 19 when the team takes on Australia at Seattle's Lumen Field (Seattle Stadium) at 12 p.m. PT.
World Cup action has also made its way close to home for the Faithful. Levi's® Stadium, known during this summer as San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, is set to host multiple upcoming FIFA World Cup matches, including Group Stage matchups between Austria and Jordan (June 16), Turkey and Paraguay (June 19), Jordan and Algeria (June 22), and Paraguay and Australia (June 25). The venue will also host a Round of 32 knockout stage match on July 1.