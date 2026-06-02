Fred Warner Dives Into Swimming During Recovery | Off the Field

Linebacker Fred Warner found an unexpected training partner during his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury in 2025: the pool.

After going down in Week 6, Warner initially believed he would not return until training camp in 2026. As his recovery progressed, however, scans showed he was healing ahead of schedule, opening the door for a potential postseason return.

When the 49ers came off their late-November Bye Week and started on a six-game winning streak, Warner became determined to give himself every opportunity to get back on the field. To help speed up his healing process, the All-Pro linebacker began swimming at San Jose State University under the guidance of women's swimming and diving head coach Sage Hopkins.

"I was constantly dealing with swelling," Warner told Matt Barrows of The Athletic. "So when I would put it in the water and just kick, it was a natural flushing of the ankle. Every time I got out of the water, my ankle looked so much better than it did going in."

The veteran coach praised Warner's willingness to learn and shared videos throughout the offseason of Warner in the pool.

In a recent post, Hopkins said "Working with Fred has been a blast! He's an awesome guy, swims faster than you, and pretty good at football too… keep up the awesome work @fredwarner 💪🏼."