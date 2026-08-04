Trent Williams Honored with Athletic Facility Named in His Honor | Off The Field

During his high school career, Williams helped lead Longview to two district championships. He was unanimously selected as first-team All-District his senior year, and also competed in the shot put for the school's track and field team.

Throughout his professional career, Williams has remained closely connected to the community where he grew up. Since 2014, he has hosted free youth football camps at Longview High School. In 2011, Williams donated a new locker room. Four years later, he gave $25,000 to the school's athletic program to fund EKG heart screenings for student-athletes. And in 2016, Williams partnered with Nike to donate more than 1,000 pairs of shoes to schools in Longview.