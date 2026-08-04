Trent Williams Honored with Athletic Facility Named in His Honor | Off The Field

In his 15 seasons in the NFL, OT Trent Williams has established himself as not only one of the best at his position, but one of the best players in the NFL, earning the No. 40 spot on NFL's “Top 100 Players of 2026.”
The star tackle has often been celebrated in the San Francisco 49ers organization for the meaningful impact he has made on and off the field in his eight seasons—and counting—with the red and gold. Williams' alma mater, Longview High School in Longview, Texas, holds him in equally high regard. Last week, the school district voted to name a new athletic facility in his honor.
The "Trent Williams Multipurpose Indoor Facility" will serve student-athletes in the Longview Independent School District and stand as a lasting tribute to one of the school's most accomplished alumni.
During his high school career, Williams helped lead Longview to two district championships. He was unanimously selected as first-team All-District his senior year, and also competed in the shot put for the school's track and field team.
Throughout his professional career, Williams has remained closely connected to the community where he grew up. Since 2014, he has hosted free youth football camps at Longview High School. In 2011, Williams donated a new locker room. Four years later, he gave $25,000 to the school's athletic program to fund EKG heart screenings for student-athletes. And in 2016, Williams partnered with Nike to donate more than 1,000 pairs of shoes to schools in Longview.
The naming of the "Trent Williams Multipurpose Indoor Facility" marks the latest tribute to Williams. "Trent Williams Day" was officially designated on May 12, 2010, by his hometown to celebrate his selection in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and Longview High School retired Williams' jersey number in May 2017. Now, generations of student-athletes will train in a facility that bears the name of one of the school's greatest alumni.