George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk Attend BottleRock Napa Valley | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers teammates George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk spent Memorial Day weekend rocking out at BottleRock Napa Valley alongside their wives, Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk.
The annual music festival featured performances from artists including Lorde, Teddy Swims, Zedd, Foo Fighters, Backstreet Boys, and Sombr.
Earlier in the day, Kittle and Juszczyk showcased their cooking skills on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage. They were mic'd up cooking fresh pasta with social media influencer "The Pasta Queen," who is known for hosting celebrity guests during her live cooking demonstrations.
The festival crowd was also treated to a classic Kittle moment on Sunday night. Just before the Backstreet Boys took the stage, fans began chanting "Kittle! Kittle!" as the 49ers tight end jumped into the crowd and greeted fans.
The weekend also included several celebrity sightings, with Kittle and Juszczyk seen spending time with NBA star Jimmy Butler and actor John Stamos, best known for his role as Uncle Jesse on the San Francisco based sitcom "Full House."
The festival doubled as Claire Kittle's birthday weekend, with the group sharing moments from the festivities across social media.
Kittle shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram.
"One thing yall know about me is that I love celebrating my wife! Especially on her birthday!" Kittle wrote. "Always awesome to celebrate at @bottlerocknapa with a great group of friends."
Claire Kittle also reflected on the weekend festivities in a Instagram post writing, "Whole squad came out for @bottlerocknapa & to celebrate rolling in #32 with me! I love you all, these are the memories."