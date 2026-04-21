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Mike Evans Joins Fred Warner on 'Real Ones' | Off the Field

Apr 21, 2026 at 03:11 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Fresh off joining the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Mike Evans is already giving the Faithful a closer look at his mindset in podcast fashion.

In a newly released episode of "Real Ones: The League" hosted by linebacker Fred Warner, Evans opens up about his decision to come to San Francisco, his NFL journey, and what's fueling him heading into 2026 wearing a new number.

A New Chapter in San Francisco

Evans made it clear that his move to The Bay was intentional.

"I've admired your game and a lot of your teammates' game and y'all's culture… It just made sense for me to go out there and finish my career strong in San Francisco."

The 49ers culture and familiarity with players like Warner and tight end George Kittle played a key role in the decision. He also shared that he sees himself as a piece that can elevate an already elite offense:

"Y'all already had a really good offense. I just feel like I can be that piece to take it to the next level."

Still Chasing More

Even with a resume that includes a Super Bowl title and 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons, Evans isn't slowing down. The conversation touched on his motivation, especially after battling injuries last season.

"It kind of gave me a second wind… I'm a little bit fresher than I have been in years past… I'm trying to use all the juice I got," Evans said. "I want my family to say my game has been enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame."

New Number Reveal

Evans will be wearing a new number in San Francisco, switching to No. 5 for the first time in his NFL career after spending 12 seasons in No. 13.

"I'm going to be No. 5," Evans said on the podcast. "That's my high school football number, my Little League number, and my middle school number."

The change comes with No. 13 currently held by quarterback Brock Purdy, who joked Evans would've had to "put a pretty big price tag on it," during his media availability on Monday.

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