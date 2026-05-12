Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Announce Baby No. 2 🍼 | Off the Field

Running back Christian McCaffrey and wife Olivia Culpo are getting ready to grow their family once again.
The couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second child together, sharing photos from a family picnic alongside ultrasound images on May 8, which also marked Culpo's 34th birthday.
"Best birthday gift ❤️ Baby #2 coming soon 🥹," Culpo wrote in the caption.
The news comes just months before the couple's daughter, Colette, celebrates her first birthday in July. McCaffrey and Culpo have been open in sharing glimpses into life as new parents over the past year, and are about to enter the "two under two" stage of parenthood.
McCaffrey also shared a Mother's Day tribute to his wife over the weekend, writing, "Watching you become a mom has been the biggest blessing. Happy First Mother's Day. We love you ❤️."
Earlier this offseason, McCaffrey opened up about fatherhood and watching Colette grow during an interview with E! News.
"Watching your daughter grow has been the coolest thing in my life," he said. "Watching her develop a personality, start to notice the world, smile, move. It's been awesome."
McCaffrey also joked that Colette's resemblance changes by the day.
"Some days I'm like, 'Man, she's my twin,'" he said. "Other days, I see she's a Culpo. I can see the eyebrows and the eyelashes."
Now, the McCaffreys are preparing for another new addition to the family before football season kicks into full swing.