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Kittle, Juszczyk Celebrate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Wedding | Off the Field

Published: Jul 07, 2026 at 04:17 PM Updated: Jul 07, 2026 at 04:19 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle and FB Kyle Juszczyk spent the holiday weekend celebrating fellow NFL tight end Travis Kelce and music superstar Taylor Swift as the couple tied the knot.

The 49ers teammates, along with their wives Claire Kittle and Kristin Juszczyk, attended the couple's wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City before sharing photos from the celebration on Instagram.

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@gkittle/Instagram

George and Claire Kittle posted a carousel of photos from the event with the caption: "It was a family affair. Congratulations on finding your exclamation point! JusT&T Married ❤️ we love y'all!"

The caption references Swift previously calling Kelce a "human exclamation point" nodding to the energy he brings to everyone around him.

Kittle and Kelce have grown close not only through their years in the NFL, but also as co-founders of Tight End University. Just days before the wedding, the sixth-annual Tight End University wrapped up in Nashville, bringing together Kittle, Kelce, and Juszczyk, along with their significant others. Swift surprised attendees with a performance of "Love Story" alongside country artist Lainey Wilson.

Screenshot
@te_university/Instagram

The Kittles and Kelces were photographed together during the event before reuniting in New York for the wedding.

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk also shared moments from the NYC wedding writing: "I believe in a thing called love! ❤️ the most epic night celebrating an epic love story T&T 🥰."

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@juicecheck44/Instagram
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@juicecheck44/Instagram

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