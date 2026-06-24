George Kittle Hosts Sixth-Annual Tight End University | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is back in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee this week hosting the sixth annual Tight End University alongside co-founders Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen.
Several familiar faces from the 49ers are also in attendance, including quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Mac Jones, as well as fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Founded by Kittle, Kelce and Olsen in 2021, TEU brings together tight ends from across the league for a three-day program focused on development and collaboration. The event features on-field drills, film study sessions, recovery and rehabilitation resources, and opportunities to learn from current players and retired legends.
Photos and videos from this year's event have already surfaced across social media, including clips of Kittle and Olsen leading classroom sessions for attendees. Kittle broke down run-blocking techniques using film from a 49ers game, while Olsen shared insights on player development.
This year marks a major milestone for the event as activities move to Vanderbilt University's FirstBank Stadium and fans are welcomed for the first time. Ahead of TEU, Kittle joined The Rich Eisen Show and discussed the continued growth of the event.
"You got to keep adding and changing things because I don't want it to get stale for the guys," Kittle said.
Among the additions this year are expanded access to Vanderbilt's facilities, including the stadium and press box, as well as a larger venue for TEU's annual concert. Kittle also noted that TEU is on track for its largest attendance yet.
While not a tight end, Juszczyk is also taking part in this year's event after taking on an expanded pass-catching role in 2025. Meanwhile, Purdy and Jones are participating in on-field drills, throwing to the tight end targets.
Several special guests have also made appearances throughout the week. Comedian Shane Gillis was spotted on the field today, while family members and significant others were also spotted earlier, including Travis Kelce's fiancée, Taylor Swift.
Check out some of the sights and sounds from Tight End University below.