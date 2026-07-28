Young Faithful Meet Their Favorite Players at 49ers Camp | Off the Field

As the loud buzzer sounded signaling the end of practice, players nearly bee-lined it straight for the young fans, causing a stir of screams, cheers, and smiles. The young Faithful called out to favorites like LB Fred Warner and TE George Kittle, hoping their level of excitement would earn them an autograph or a quick photo. One 49ers player who stood out was S Malik Mustapha, who spent several extra minutes signing autographs and chatting with a group of flag football players before making his way down the line.