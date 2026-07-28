Young Faithful Meet Their Favorite Players at 49ers Camp | Off the Field

With hands filled with jerseys, footballs, cleats, and anything a Sharpie can mark, Bay Area kids gathered to meet their favorite 49ers players at 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa.
The 49ers Foundation and 49ers Prep presented by US Bank invited multiple organizations to witness the awes of Training Camp. Those organizations include Youth 1st, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing year-round academic enrichment programs for District 11 in San Francisco.
Also in attendance were five teams from the 49ers Flag Football League, along with local high school tackle and flag football coaches and players. Before practice, many gathered for a photo with Sourdough Sam.
As the loud buzzer sounded signaling the end of practice, players nearly bee-lined it straight for the young fans, causing a stir of screams, cheers, and smiles. The young Faithful called out to favorites like LB Fred Warner and TE George Kittle, hoping their level of excitement would earn them an autograph or a quick photo. One 49ers player who stood out was S Malik Mustapha, who spent several extra minutes signing autographs and chatting with a group of flag football players before making his way down the line.
Training Camp has long served as a community-driven event where Faithful fans can have access to 49ers players and coaches. Ticket sales directly benefit the 49ers Foundation and its mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth and recently extending its impact to international communities.
The 49ers Foundation will continue that mission throughout Training Camp, welcoming students from its EDU programs at practice on Aug. 8.