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Upton Stout Serves as Honorary Official at NASCAR's Sonoma Raceway | Off the Field

Jun 30, 2026 at 01:16 PM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

San Francisco 49ers CB Upton Stout swapped the football field for the racetrack on Sunday, serving as an honorary official at the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Along with Stout, there were many familiar faces participating in the pre-race festivities such as actor Jane Lynch, known for her roles in Glee and Talladega Nights, MLB star Dusty Baker to announce "drivers, start your engines!," and Golden State Warriors alumnus Festus Ezeli as the pace car driver.

Stout's appearance continues a recent tradition of 49ers players taking part in race weekend at Sonoma. In 2025, S Malik Mustapha served as the honorary pace car driver for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, while LB Fred Warner took on the same role during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Once the race was underway, driver Shane van Gisbergen put together another dominant performance, leading 59 of 110 laps to win his second consecutive Toyota/Save Mart 350 race. The win made him the first driver to repeat as Sonoma race winner since 2019.

Stout's appearance offered another opportunity for the cornerback to connect with the Northern California sports community during the offseason before the 49ers report for training camp on July 25th.

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