Osa Odighizuwa Continues to Champion Mental Health Awareness | Off the Field

June is Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa is using his platform to encourage open conversations around mental health.
Odighizuwa recently partnered with the NFL Players Association to speak on the importance of mental wellness and creating spaces where people feel comfortable finding support. The topic is one that has been especially meaningful throughout his life.
"I try not to judge, because I find it extremely important to create a safe space for people to talk, knowing that it's okay not to be okay, especially as men," Odighizuwa said in the NFLPA campaign.
Even before reaching the NFL, Odighizuwa developed an interest in mental health while studying sociology at UCLA. His perspective was shaped by personal experiences within his family, including watching loved ones navigate heavy mental health challenges and learning the importance of open communication and support.
In a 2021 interview with NFL.com, Odighizuwa spoke about wanting to be a teammate who can offer support for others during difficult times.
"I'll be someone people can confide in in a judgment-free space," Odighizuwa said. "I would want teammates to feel like they can come to me with a problem and know I will listen and be there without judging anyone."
His commitment to helping others goes beyond mental health advocacy as well. Odighizuwa co-founded the Odighizuwa Foundation with his brother, Owa, to support single parents and their children by providing educational resources and programs. Recently in 2025, he was named an NFLPA Community MVP after funding a baby shower for 20 single mothers in Dallas, providing families with essential supplies, resources, and support.
Whether through community initiatives or conversations around mental wellness, Odighizuwa is bringing his efforts to The Bay and is continuing to use his platform to make an impact beyond the football field.