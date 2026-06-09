Osa Odighizuwa Continues to Champion Mental Health Awareness | Off the Field

Even before reaching the NFL, Odighizuwa developed an interest in mental health while studying sociology at UCLA. His perspective was shaped by personal experiences within his family, including watching loved ones navigate heavy mental health challenges and learning the importance of open communication and support.

In a 2021 interview with NFL.com, Odighizuwa spoke about wanting to be a teammate who can offer support for others during difficult times.

"I'll be someone people can confide in in a judgment-free space," Odighizuwa said. "I would want teammates to feel like they can come to me with a problem and know I will listen and be there without judging anyone."