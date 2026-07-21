49ers Spend Summer Giving Back Through Youth Football Camps | Off the Field

Before returning to Santa Clara for training camp, several players of the San Francisco 49ers spent part of their offseason investing in the next generation of athletes by hosting youth football camps in communities that helped shape their journeys to the NFL.
From California to Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Oregon, players welcomed hundreds of young athletes onto the field for instruction, mentorship, and unforgettable experiences centered around the game they love.
Osa Odighizuwa Returns to Portland
Defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa continued a growing offseason tradition by hosting his annual youth football camp in Portland, Oregon, through the Odighizuwa Foundation.
Held at David Douglas High School, the co-ed camp brought together young athletes for football instruction, competition, and mentorship while emphasizing character and community.
Following this year's event, Equity Sports summed up the impact simply: "Another year. Another impact."
Ricky Pearsall Hosts Camps Across Central California
Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall hosted not one, but two youth football camps in Central California in partnership with FlexWork Sports.
Pearsall began the day hosting a camp at North High School in Bakersfield before traveling to Fresno, where hundreds of athletes ages six to 16 gathered at San Joaquin Memorial High School to sharpen their skills and meet the 49ers receiver.
Afterward, Pearsall thanked everyone who attended on social media, writing, "Kids camp 2026. Thank you to all that showed up!"
Speaking during the event, Pearsall reflected on what giving back means to him.
"This is what I do it for," Pearsall said to Fox26. "With this game comes a lot, and we wouldn't be here without these people around us."
Malik Mustapha Gives Back in Charlotte
Safety Malik Mustapha hosted his inaugural youth football camp at his alma mater, Ardrey Kell High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, welcoming more than 400 young athletes for a day of football and mentorship.
The event extended beyond the football field. After the on-field activities, campers, parents, and volunteers assembled 200 interactive therapy bed sheet kits through a partnership between the Malik Mustapha Foundation and the Playtime Therapy Sheets Foundation.
The following day, Mustapha personally delivered the kits to pediatric patients at Levine Children's Hospital, visiting families, signing memorabilia, and spending time with children receiving treatment.
"Seeing the resilience of these children and having the opportunity to bring a piece of the camp's energy directly to their hospital rooms is incredibly powerful," said Mustapha.
Mustapha reflected on the event afterward, posting: "We hope you left the Youth Football Camp feeling seen, supported, and reminded that your dreams matter. This was bigger than football. It was about pouring into the next generation and creating memories that last."
Mykel Williams Inspires His Hometown
Defensive lineman Mykel Williams returned to Columbus, Georgia, to host his second annual youth football camp at Odis Spencer Stadium.
The former Hardaway High School standout worked with local athletes ages 13-17, leading drills while sharing lessons from his path to becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick.
For Williams, the camp represented something bigger than football.
"It is cool just to be able to come back, period," Williams told WTVM News. "To come back and give back to the community, man, it means the world. This is something I really aspire to do, come back and inspire the youth in my community and give back."
He added that watching local athletes grow and enjoy the game remains his favorite part of the event.
Mac Jones Heads Home to Jacksonville
Quarterback Mac Jones returned to familiar surroundings in Jacksonville, Florida, hosting a youth football camp alongside current athletes from The Bolles School, where he starred during his high school career.
Designed for athletes ages six to 16, the camp featured skill stations, interactive drills and opportunities for campers to connect with Jones throughout the day. Every participant also received a commemorative team photo and camp T-shirt.
The hometown event highlighted Jones' continued connection to the Jacksonville community where his football journey first began.
As training camp approaches, these offseason camps served as another reminder that the 49ers impact extends beyond the field. By sharing the game, mentoring young athletes, and giving back to the communities that supported them along the way, San Francisco's players spent the summer helping inspire the next generation.