49ers Spend Summer Giving Back Through Youth Football Camps | Off the Field

Mykel Williams Inspires His Hometown

Defensive lineman Mykel Williams returned to Columbus, Georgia, to host his second annual youth football camp at Odis Spencer Stadium.

The former Hardaway High School standout worked with local athletes ages 13-17, leading drills while sharing lessons from his path to becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick.

For Williams, the camp represented something bigger than football.

"It is cool just to be able to come back, period," Williams told WTVM News. "To come back and give back to the community, man, it means the world. This is something I really aspire to do, come back and inspire the youth in my community and give back."

He added that watching local athletes grow and enjoy the game remains his favorite part of the event.

Mac Jones Heads Home to Jacksonville

Quarterback Mac Jones returned to familiar surroundings in Jacksonville, Florida, hosting a youth football camp alongside current athletes from The Bolles School, where he starred during his high school career.

Designed for athletes ages six to 16, the camp featured skill stations, interactive drills and opportunities for campers to connect with Jones throughout the day. Every participant also received a commemorative team photo and camp T-shirt.