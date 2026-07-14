Juszczyk Joins Jerry Rice, Steve Young at American Century Championship | Off the Field

The San Francisco 49ers were well represented at the 2026 American Century Championship held annually at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk made his third appearance in the celebrity golf tournament, joining longtime event participants and 49ers Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Steve Young in the 90-player field.

"I look forward to this as soon as the season ends," Juszczyk told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "All I'm thinking about is getting to this week because it's just so much fun. It's a competitive environment. You really feel like you're in a legit golf tournament, and that's honestly probably my favorite thing about it. I just love to compete no matter what it is."

Young's unique golf swing became a topic of conversation throughout the tournament. The legendary QB who throws left-handed but golfs right-handed, drew plenty of attention from fans and fellow competitors, including his longtime teammate.

"It's just great being back here again," Rice told Maiocco. "The hospitality, the fans come out, they support us. You see some good golf, you see some bad golf... My fellow teammate is so weird because Steve is a lefty when it comes to throwing the ball, but he plays golf as a righty. He's just all messed up."

Young embraced the joke and explained why he has stuck with a right-handed swing on the Dan Patrick Show.

"My wife said, 'You suck so bad. You don't do anything else righty in your whole life? Why don't you just play lefty?'" Young said with a laugh. "When I was a kid, my dad had right-handed clubs, and that's why I picked them up and played ever since.

"Playing quarterback took every inch of yourself to do it and do it well," Young added. "Golf is hard, but being specifically great at it is really hard."