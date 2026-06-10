Keena Turner to Be Inducted Into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame

The San Francisco 49ers and the York family today announced that LB Keena Turner will become the 34th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.

Turner's induction ceremony will take place in San Francisco's Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

"I am deeply humbled to be inducted into the San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame," said Turner. "I wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for the extraordinary teammates and coaches who helped me attain success on and off the field as well as the dedicated ownership that has helped shape this franchise's legacy. To have served this organization since 1980, one of the most iconic in all of sports, has been the honor of a lifetime. Being recognized as a piece of that history, alongside so many legends who have worn the red and gold, is a profound privilege."

Originally drafted by the 49ers in the second round (39th overall) of the 1980 NFL Draft, Turner spent his entire 11-year NFL career with San Francisco (1980-90). He appeared in 153 games (118 starts) and registered 562 tackles, 62 passes defensed, 19.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries. He also appeared in 18 postseason contests (16 starts) and recorded 53 tackles, four passes defensed, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

A four-time Super Bowl Champion (XVI, XIX, XXIII & XXIV) and 1985 Pro Bowl selection, Turner was an instrumental piece of the 49ers dynasty in the 1980s. Known for his versatility, he was the first player in franchise history to record at least 10.0 sacks and 10 interceptions in a career. In the 1984 season, Turner recorded a career-high four interceptions, tied for the most interceptions by a non-defensive back in a single season in franchise history. He is also a member of San Francisco's 10-year club, which acknowledges all 49ers players whose tenures reached the 10-year mark with the team, and was honored by his teammates and coaches with the Len Eshmont Award (1984) and Ed Block Courage Award (1985).

After his playing career, Turner has continued to be a part of the 49ers as a member of the front office. He has held several roles throughout his three decades in the front office and currently serves as Vice President & Senior Advisor to the General Manager. Additionally, Turner played an integral role in the creation of the 49ers Museum, located at Levi's Stadium, which features 11 unique gallery and exhibit spaces dedicated to the 49ers past, present and future. He is entering his 41st season with the team (11 playing/30 front office).

A native of Chicago, IL, Turner played collegiately at Purdue University, where he was twice named First-Team All-Big Ten (1978-79). He was inducted into the Leroy Keyes Purdue Athletics Hall of Fame in 2006.

About the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame