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Iconic Kittle Moment Named 2025 NFL Photo of the Year by Pro Football Hall of Fame

May 20, 2026 at 12:15 PM
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Briana Jeannel

Team Reporter

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Kyle Terada/Imagn Images

An airborne photo of "The People's Tight End" George Kittle has earned top honors from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bay Area-based photographer Kyle Terada won the 2025 Dave Boss Award of Excellence, awarded to the photograph of the year in the Hall of Fame's 58th annual photo contest, for his image titled "George Kittle TD."

The award-winning photo captured Kittle diving toward the pylon for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium during the 2025 season. According to the Hall of Fame, the image was selected from over nearly 1,300 submissions and praised by judges. Terada shared that he used a low-angle shooting technique with his camera placed at ground level to capture the moment.

The photo also earned first place in the Action category, which featured more than 600 entries from photographers covering NFL games throughout the season.

Learn more about the Pro Football Hall of Fame annual photo contest here: http://profootballhof.com/news/top-photos-of-2025-nfl-season-revealed-in-pro-football-hall-of-fame-s-annual-contest

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