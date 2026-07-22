Morning Report: 2026 Uniform Schedule, Players Host Football Camps 🗞️ 

49ers Reveal Uniform Schedule for the 2026 Season

The 49ers have unveiled which uniforms the team will wear throughout the 2026 season, giving fans an early look at the team's gameday style from Week 1 in Melbourne through the regular season finale against a divisional foe. The uniform schedule features the return of the team's classic red and white primary uniforms, throwback '94 uniforms, along with the black Nike Rivalries uniforms.

49ers Spend Summer Giving Back Through Youth Football Camps | Off the Field

Before returning to Santa Clara for training camp, several players of the San Francisco 49ers spent part of their offseason investing in the next generation of athletes by hosting youth football camps in communities that helped shape their journeys to the NFL.

Christian McCaffrey Named Best Comeback Athlete at 2026 ESPYS