Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk, Jerry Rice, Steve Young Tee Off in Tahoe 🗞️

Juszczyk Joins Jerry Rice, Steve Young at American Century Championship | Off the Field

The San Francisco 49ers were well represented at the 2026 American Century Championship held annually at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk made his third appearance in the celebrity golf tournament, joining longtime event participants and 49ers Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Steve Young in the 90-player field.

49ers Announce Kittle, Juszczyk Bobblehead Giveaways; Ticket Fees Waived for Limited Time

The countdown to gameday at Levi's® Stadium is on! The Faithful can now lock in their seats at Levi's® Stadium and take advantage of a limited-time ticket offer while looking ahead to two special giveaways celebrating tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk's 10th year with the 49ers.

WR Trent Taylor Announces Retirement After Seven-Year NFL Career

Wide receiver Trent Taylor has announced his retirement from the NFL after seven years. Taylor shared the news on his personal social media, celebrating the moment alongside longtime teammate and friend TE George Kittle.

49ers Training Camp Open Practices Start July 26; Four Things You Need to Know