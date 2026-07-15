Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk, Jerry Rice, Steve Young Tee Off in Tahoe 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 15:
New and Notable
Juszczyk Joins Jerry Rice, Steve Young at American Century Championship | Off the Field
The San Francisco 49ers were well represented at the 2026 American Century Championship held annually at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk made his third appearance in the celebrity golf tournament, joining longtime event participants and 49ers Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Steve Young in the 90-player field.
49ers Announce Kittle, Juszczyk Bobblehead Giveaways; Ticket Fees Waived for Limited Time
The countdown to gameday at Levi's® Stadium is on! The Faithful can now lock in their seats at Levi's® Stadium and take advantage of a limited-time ticket offer while looking ahead to two special giveaways celebrating tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk's 10th year with the 49ers.
WR Trent Taylor Announces Retirement After Seven-Year NFL Career
Wide receiver Trent Taylor has announced his retirement from the NFL after seven years. Taylor shared the news on his personal social media, celebrating the moment alongside longtime teammate and friend TE George Kittle.
49ers Training Camp Open Practices Start July 26; Four Things You Need to Know
Football is back! The San Francisco 49ers are inviting the Faithful to get an up-close look at the team as they prepare for the 2026 season. The team will host 11 open practices of 49ers Training Camp presented by Visa at the SAP Performance Facility, located next to Levi's® Stadium in Santa Clara, beginning Sunday, July 26.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.
49ers PREP brought its Traditional Tackle Skills Camp, presented by Taube Philanthropies, to Kathleen MacDonald High School, giving young athletes the opportunity to develop their football fundamentals on the field.
49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, brought together eight teams at Berean Christian High School for the annual Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition through a 7-on-7 passing tournament and linemen challenge.