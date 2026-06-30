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Morning Report: Purdy Talks at TEU, Jones on 2026 Approach 🗞️

Jun 30, 2026 at 09:49 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, June 30:

New and Notable

Mac Jones on Year 2 with 49ers: 'It's Time to Stack Some Good Years Here'

After finding stability in his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, QB Mac Jones said continuity and confidence are shaping his approach entering 2026. Jones was welcomed to The Bay in free agency ahead of the 2025 season on a two-year deal to serve as QB Brock Purdy's backup and appeared in 11 games with eight starts.

Learn More>>>

George Kittle Hosts Sixth-Annual Tight End University | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is back in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee this week hosting the sixth annual Tight End University alongside co-founders Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen. Several familiar faces from the 49ers are also in attendance, including quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Mac Jones, as well as fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

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NFL Announces 49ers 2026 Training Camp Dates, Joint Practices

With the 2026 NFL season fast approaching, the league released official training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams on Monday.

Learn More>>>

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Photos 📷

49ers PREP Hosts Fifth-Annual Nike 11-On Event

49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, brought together eight teams at Berean Christian High School for the annual Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition through a 7-on-7 passing tournament and linemen challenge.

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49ers Alumnus Anthony Dixon
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49ers Alumnus Anthony Dixon

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49ers PREP Hosts Taube Tackle Skills Camp at Kathleen MacDonald

49ers PREP brought its Traditional Tackle Skills Camp, presented by Taube Philanthropies, to Kathleen MacDonald High School, giving young athletes the opportunity to develop their football fundamentals on the field.

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LB Curtis Robinson
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LB Curtis Robinson

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DB Derrick Canteen
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DB Derrick Canteen

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LB Curtis Robinson
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LB Curtis Robinson

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S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

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LB Curtis Robinson
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LB Curtis Robinson

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S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

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LB Curtis Robinson
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LB Curtis Robinson

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49ers Media Day Shots 🎬

Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.

RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

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LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

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LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

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WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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CB Darrell Luter Jr.
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CB Darrell Luter Jr.

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DL C.J. West
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DL C.J. West

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CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

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FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

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QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

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K Eddy Piñeiro
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K Eddy Piñeiro

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QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

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CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

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DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

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WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

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TE Jake Tonges
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TE Jake Tonges

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DL Alfred Collins
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DL Alfred Collins

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WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

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LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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OL Carver Willis
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OL Carver Willis

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DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

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TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

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DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

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RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

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LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

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WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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LB Luke Gifford
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LB Luke Gifford

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CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

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DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

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DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

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RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

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FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

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DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

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WR Christian Kirk
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WR Christian Kirk

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RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

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TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

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OL Connor Colby
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OL Connor Colby

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QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

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CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

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RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

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CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

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WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

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DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

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S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

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TE Jake Tonges
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TE Jake Tonges

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