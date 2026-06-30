Morning Report: Purdy Talks at TEU, Jones on 2026 Approach 🗞️

Mac Jones on Year 2 with 49ers: 'It's Time to Stack Some Good Years Here'

After finding stability in his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, QB Mac Jones said continuity and confidence are shaping his approach entering 2026. Jones was welcomed to The Bay in free agency ahead of the 2025 season on a two-year deal to serve as QB Brock Purdy's backup and appeared in 11 games with eight starts.

George Kittle Hosts Sixth-Annual Tight End University | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is back in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee this week hosting the sixth annual Tight End University alongside co-founders Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen. Several familiar faces from the 49ers are also in attendance, including quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Mac Jones, as well as fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

NFL Announces 49ers 2026 Training Camp Dates, Joint Practices