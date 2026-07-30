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Morning Report: Day 3 Takeaways and More from Camp 🗞️ 

Jul 30, 2026 at 09:15 AM
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Ines Diaz

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Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, July 30:

New and Notable

Day 3 of 49ers Camp 2026: Key Takeaways from Wednesday's Practice

The 49ers returned to the practice field on Wednesday following Tuesday's lighter jog-through session, an adjustment to this year's Training Camp schedule.

Learn More >>>

49ers Sign DL Quinton Bell, DL K.J. Henry to One-Year Deals; More Moves

The 49ers signed DL Quinton Bell and DL K.J. Henry to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived/injured DL William Bradley-King and DL Andrew Farmer II.

Learn More>>>

George Kittle Ranked No. 46 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

Kittle's energy and physicality on San Francisco's offense continues to make him one of the league's most productive tight ends, earning the No. 46 spot on NFL Network's annual list.

Learn More>>>

Videos 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Take the Field for Day 3 of Training Camp

View the best photos as the 49ers continue Day 3 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa.

OL Colton McKivitz, OL Jake Brendel
1 / 30

OL Colton McKivitz, OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
2 / 30

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
3 / 30

WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
4 / 30

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Malik Turner
6 / 30

WR Malik Turner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman, P Jack Bouwmeester
7 / 30

K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman, P Jack Bouwmeester

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara
8 / 30

DL Mikail Kamara

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
9 / 30

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
10 / 30

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, CB Darrell Luter Jr.
12 / 30

WR Jordan Watkins, CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
14 / 30

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
15 / 30

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
16 / 30

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Darrell Luter Jr.
17 / 30

WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers Offense
18 / 30

2026 San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 30

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
20 / 30

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
22 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle, DB Deommodore Lenoir
23 / 30

S Marques Sigle, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
24 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
25 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis, DB Siran Neal, S Ji'Ayir Brown
26 / 30

S Ashtyn Davis, DB Siran Neal, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
27 / 30

WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
28 / 30

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height, DL Mykel Williams, DL Sam Okuayinonu, DL Mikail Kamara, DL C.J. West
29 / 30

DL Romello Height, DL Mykel Williams, DL Sam Okuayinonu, DL Mikail Kamara, DL C.J. West

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers Defense
30 / 30

2026 San Francisco 49ers Defense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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49ers Continue to Build on Day 2 of Training Camp

View the best moments as the 49ers continue Day 2 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa

WR Demarcus Robinson
1 / 49

WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman
2 / 49

K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune, LB Fred Warner
3 / 49

LB Tatum Bethune, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Will Pauling
4 / 49

WR Will Pauling

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers
5 / 49

2026 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
6 / 49

WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
7 / 49

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
8 / 49

LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Nate Hobbs
9 / 49

CB Nate Hobbs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
10 / 49

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
11 / 49

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
12 / 49

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans, WR Ricky Pearsall
13 / 49

WR Mike Evans, WR Ricky Pearsall

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
14 / 49

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
15 / 49

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock, CB Eli Apple
16 / 49

CB Ephesians Prysock, CB Eli Apple

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 49

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin
18 / 49

LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers
19 / 49

2026 San Francisco 49ers

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
20 / 49

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
21 / 49

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 49

WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Will Pauling, WR Wesley Grimes
23 / 49

WR Will Pauling, WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
24 / 49

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
25 / 49

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
26 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Mike Evans
27 / 49

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
29 / 49

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
30 / 49

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
31 / 49

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
32 / 49

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
33 / 49

CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Patrick McMorris
34 / 49

S Patrick McMorris

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
35 / 49

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
36 / 49

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
37 / 49

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall, CB Jack Jones
38 / 49

WR Ricky Pearsall, CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
39 / 49

DL Nick Bosa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Derrick Canteen, WR Jordan Watkins, S Jalen Stroman
40 / 49

DB Derrick Canteen, WR Jordan Watkins, S Jalen Stroman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
41 / 49

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
43 / 49

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
44 / 49

LB Jalen Graham

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
45 / 49

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
46 / 49

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Connor Colby
47 / 49

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
48 / 49

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
49 / 49

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Sights from Day 1 of 49ers Training Camp

Check out the best moments captured as the 49ers kicked off Day 1 of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa.

S Ji'Ayir Brown
1 / 38

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
3 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL C.J. West
4 / 38

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
5 / 38

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
6 / 38

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
7 / 38

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
8 / 38

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Mike Evans
9 / 38

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
10 / 38

DL Gracen Halton

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height
11 / 38

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
12 / 38

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
13 / 38

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 38

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
15 / 38

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
16 / 38

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
17 / 38

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL C.J. West
18 / 38

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 38

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 38

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Larry Worth III
24 / 38

DB Larry Worth III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
25 / 38

K Eddy Piñeiro

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
26 / 38

DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
27 / 38

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height, DL Nick Bosa
28 / 38

DL Romello Height, DL Nick Bosa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers Defense
29 / 38

2026 San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
30 / 38

QB Adrian Martinez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
31 / 38

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
32 / 38

WR Ricky Pearsall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
33 / 38

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
34 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
35 / 38

TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
36 / 38

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin, RB Jordan James
37 / 38

LB Nick Martin, RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
38 / 38

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
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