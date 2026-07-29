Morning Report: See Where Kittle Ranked on NFL's 'Top 100 Players' List 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, July 29:
New and Notable
George Kittle Ranked No. 46 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'
Kittle's energy and physicality on San Francisco's offense continues to make him one of the league's most productive tight ends, earning the No. 46 spot on NFL Network's annual list.
From Tasmania to San Francisco: Huw Davies' 49ers Journey Comes Full Circle
When Huw Davies was named the San Francisco 49ers 2024 International Fan of the Year, the team had no idea it would soon be headed to his home country.
Young Faithful Meet Their Favorite Players at 49ers Camp | Off the Field
With hands filled with jerseys, footballs, cleats, and anything a Sharpie can mark, Bay Area kids gathered to meet their favorite 49ers players at 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
View the best moments as the 49ers continue Day 2 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa
Check out the best moments captured as the 49ers kicked off Day 1 of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa.
Boss Tycoonz brought home the trophy in the first ever 49ers Flag presented by Visa Adult Flag Tournament.