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Morning Report: Fred Warner Lands at No. 54 on NFL Top 100 🗞️ 

Jul 24, 2026 at 07:00 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 24:

New and Notable

Fred Warner Ranked No. 54 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earned the No. 54 spot on NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players" list.

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49ers Spend Summer Giving Back Through Youth Football Camps | Off the Field

Before returning to Santa Clara for training camp, several players of the San Francisco 49ers spent part of their offseason investing in the next generation of athletes by hosting youth football camps in communities that helped shape their journeys to the NFL.

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49ers Reveal Uniform Schedule for the 2026 Season

The 49ers have unveiled which uniforms the team will wear throughout the 2026 season, giving fans an early look at the team's gameday style from Week 1 in Melbourne through the regular season finale against a divisional foe. The uniform schedule features the return of the team's classic red and white primary uniforms, throwback '94 uniforms, along with the black Nike Rivalries uniforms.

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49ers Girls Flag Kicks Off Inaugural Nike Girls 11-On Event

49ers Girls Flag, presented by Visa and U.S. Bank, invited local female high school athletes to Wilcox High School for the inaugural Girls Flag Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition with a 7-on-7 passing tournament and additional skills challenges.

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49ers PREP Hosts Sixth-Annual Nike 11-On Event

49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, brought together ten Northern California high school teams at Wilcox High School for the annual Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition through a 7-on-7 passing tournament, linemen challenge, and skills challenges.

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49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs

Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.

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RB Christian McCaffrey

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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, WR Ricky Pearsall

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LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

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49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs

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QB Adrian Martinez
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QB Adrian Martinez

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S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner
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S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner

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RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
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RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

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DL C.J. West
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DL C.J. West

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OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges
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OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges

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LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

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DB Derrick Canteen
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DB Derrick Canteen

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LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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QB Brock Purdy

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LB Garret Wallow
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LB Garret Wallow

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CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

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TE Hayden Rucci
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TE Hayden Rucci

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DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

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DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Marques Sigle
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DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Marques Sigle

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S Darrick Forrest
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S Darrick Forrest

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FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

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TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Brayden Willis
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TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Brayden Willis

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RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

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DL Sam Okuayinonu
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DL Sam Okuayinonu

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RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
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RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

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CB Darrell Luter Jr., DB Derrick Canteen
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CB Darrell Luter Jr., DB Derrick Canteen

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DL Sam Okuayinonu
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DL Sam Okuayinonu

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WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

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DL Drake Nugent
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DL Drake Nugent

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WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

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QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

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DL Drake Nugent, WR Christian Kirk
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DL Drake Nugent, WR Christian Kirk

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DL Cameron Sample
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DL Cameron Sample

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WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

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WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

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DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

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WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

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WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

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QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

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LB Nick Martin
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LB Nick Martin

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RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, QB Adrian Martinez
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RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, QB Adrian Martinez

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DL Sebastian Valdez
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DL Sebastian Valdez

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FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

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WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
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QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

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RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

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DL Sam Okuayinonu
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DL Sam Okuayinonu

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WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

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