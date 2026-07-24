Morning Report: Fred Warner Lands at No. 54 on NFL Top 100 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, July 24:
New and Notable
Fred Warner Ranked No. 54 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earned the No. 54 spot on NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players" list.
49ers Spend Summer Giving Back Through Youth Football Camps | Off the Field
Before returning to Santa Clara for training camp, several players of the San Francisco 49ers spent part of their offseason investing in the next generation of athletes by hosting youth football camps in communities that helped shape their journeys to the NFL.
49ers Reveal Uniform Schedule for the 2026 Season
The 49ers have unveiled which uniforms the team will wear throughout the 2026 season, giving fans an early look at the team's gameday style from Week 1 in Melbourne through the regular season finale against a divisional foe. The uniform schedule features the return of the team's classic red and white primary uniforms, throwback '94 uniforms, along with the black Nike Rivalries uniforms.
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49ers Girls Flag, presented by Visa and U.S. Bank, invited local female high school athletes to Wilcox High School for the inaugural Girls Flag Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition with a 7-on-7 passing tournament and additional skills challenges.
49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, brought together ten Northern California high school teams at Wilcox High School for the annual Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition through a 7-on-7 passing tournament, linemen challenge, and skills challenges.
Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.