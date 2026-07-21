49ers Reveal Uniform Schedule for the 2026 Season

Faithful, you can now start planning your gameday outfits to match the San Francisco 49ers look all season long.

The 49ers have unveiled which uniforms the team will wear throughout the 2026 season, giving fans an early look at the team's gameday style from Week 1 in Melbourne through the regular season finale against a divisional foe. The uniform schedule features the return of the team's classic red and white primary uniforms, throwback '94 uniforms, along with the black Nike Rivalries uniforms.

Here's a look at the full uniform schedule:

Week 1 at Los Angeles Rams ("Monday Night Football" in Melbourne, Australia) — White Primary

Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins — Red Primary

Week 3 vs. Arizona Cardinals — Red Primary

Week 4 vs. Denver Broncos — Red Primary

Week 5 at Seattle Seahawks — White Primary

Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders ("Monday Night Football") — Red Primary

Week 7 at Atlanta Falcons — Red Primary

Week 8 — BYE

Week 9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders — Red Primary

Week 10 at Dallas Cowboys — Red Throwback

Week 11 vs. Minnesota Vikings ("Sunday Night Football" in Mexico City, Mexico) — Red Primary

Week 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks — Red Primary

Week 13 at New York Giants — White Primary

Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams — Black Nike Rivalries

Week 15 at Los Angeles Chargers ("Thursday Night Football") — White Throwback

Week 16 at Kansas City Chiefs — White Primary

Week 17 vs. Philadelphia Eagles ("Sunday Night Football") — Red Throwback

Week 18 at Arizona Cardinals — White Primary

The 49ers will wear their traditional red primary uniforms for eight games throughout the 2026 season, including seven home games and one road matchup at Atlanta in Week 7. The fan-favorite '94 red throwback uniforms will make two appearances: on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 and at home against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 for "Sunday Night Football."

The team's black Nike Rivalries uniforms return for a Week 14 home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, while the white '94 throwback uniforms will be worn on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 15 for "Thursday Night Football." The 49ers will also wear their white primary uniforms in five road games, including the season opener against the Rams in Melbourne, Australia, as well as trips to Seattle, New York, Kansas City, and Arizona.