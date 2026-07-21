Morning Report: 49ers Girls Flag Hosts Inaugural Nike 11-On Event 🗞️ 

49ers Girls Flag, presented by Visa and U.S. Bank, invited local female high school athletes to Wilcox High School for the inaugural Girls Flag Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition with a 7-on-7 passing tournament and additional skills challenges.
Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, July 21:
New and Notable
49ers Sign Bouwmeester, Make Additional Roster Move
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed P Jack Bouwmeester to a three-year deal. In addition, the team has placed TE Khalil Dinkins on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
Christian McCaffrey Named Best Comeback Athlete at 2026 ESPYS
Congratulations are in order for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, as he was honored as the Best Comeback Athlete at the 2026 ESPYS. The ESPYS brings together all of sports biggest stars at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City to celebrate the year's best moments.
Fred Warner Claims No. 1 Spot in ESPN's 2026 Linebacker Rankings
In ESPN's annual survey of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, the San Francisco 49ers linebacker was voted the No. 1 off-ball linebacker in the league heading into the 2026 season. The rankings are based on over 70 league voters to highlight the best players at each position right now.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.
49ers PREP brought its Traditional Tackle Skills Camp, presented by Taube Philanthropies, to Kathleen MacDonald High School, giving young athletes the opportunity to develop their football fundamentals on the field.
Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.