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Morning Report: Training Camp Day 2 Recap 🗞️ 

Jul 28, 2026 at 09:39 AM
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Ines Diaz

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Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, July 28:

New and Notable

Day 2 of 49ers Camp 2026: Defense Flashes, Offense Builds Chemistry

The session featured competitive team periods, plenty of work for the running backs, and another opportunity for the team's veterans and newcomers to build chemistry heading into the season.

Learn More>>>

Day 1 of 49ers Camp 2026: Standouts, Injury Updates, New Looks

While the first practice was conducted without pads, Day 1 offered an early look at returning veterans, offseason additions, and several position battles as the team began preparations for the 2026 season.

Learn More>>>

Report Day Takeaways: John Lynch Shares Team Updates Ahead of Training Camp 2026

Report day serves as a checkpoint before practices begin, with players and staff completing physicals, meetings, and media sessions. Read the biggest takeaways from president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and the player report day.

Learn More >>>

Videos 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Continue to Build on Day 2 of Training Camp

View the best moments as the 49ers continue Day 2 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa

WR Demarcus Robinson
1 / 49

WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman
2 / 49

K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune, LB Fred Warner
3 / 49

LB Tatum Bethune, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Will Pauling
4 / 49

WR Will Pauling

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers
5 / 49

2026 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
6 / 49

WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
7 / 49

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
8 / 49

LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Nate Hobbs
9 / 49

CB Nate Hobbs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
10 / 49

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
11 / 49

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
12 / 49

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans, WR Ricky Pearsall
13 / 49

WR Mike Evans, WR Ricky Pearsall

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
14 / 49

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
15 / 49

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock, CB Eli Apple
16 / 49

CB Ephesians Prysock, CB Eli Apple

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 49

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin
18 / 49

LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers
19 / 49

2026 San Francisco 49ers

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
20 / 49

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
21 / 49

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 49

WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Will Pauling, WR Wesley Grimes
23 / 49

WR Will Pauling, WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
24 / 49

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
25 / 49

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
26 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Mike Evans
27 / 49

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
29 / 49

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
30 / 49

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
31 / 49

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
32 / 49

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
33 / 49

CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Patrick McMorris
34 / 49

S Patrick McMorris

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
35 / 49

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
36 / 49

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
37 / 49

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall, CB Jack Jones
38 / 49

WR Ricky Pearsall, CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
39 / 49

DL Nick Bosa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Derrick Canteen, WR Jordan Watkins, S Jalen Stroman
40 / 49

DB Derrick Canteen, WR Jordan Watkins, S Jalen Stroman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
41 / 49

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
43 / 49

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
44 / 49

LB Jalen Graham

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
45 / 49

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
46 / 49

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Connor Colby
47 / 49

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
48 / 49

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
49 / 49

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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Sights from Day 1 of 49ers Training Camp

Check out the best moments captured as the 49ers kicked off Day 1 of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa.

S Ji'Ayir Brown
1 / 38

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 38

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
3 / 38

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL C.J. West
4 / 38

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
5 / 38

QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
6 / 38

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
7 / 38

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
8 / 38

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Mike Evans
9 / 38

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
10 / 38

DL Gracen Halton

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height
11 / 38

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
12 / 38

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
13 / 38

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 38

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
15 / 38

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
16 / 38

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
17 / 38

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL C.J. West
18 / 38

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 38

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 38

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 38

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
23 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Larry Worth III
24 / 38

DB Larry Worth III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
25 / 38

K Eddy Piñeiro

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
26 / 38

DL Romello Height

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
27 / 38

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height, DL Nick Bosa
28 / 38

DL Romello Height, DL Nick Bosa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers Defense
29 / 38

2026 San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
30 / 38

QB Adrian Martinez

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
31 / 38

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
32 / 38

WR Ricky Pearsall

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
33 / 38

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
34 / 38

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
35 / 38

TE Brayden Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
36 / 38

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin, RB Jordan James
37 / 38

LB Nick Martin, RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
38 / 38

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
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49ers Report for 2026 Training Camp

Take a look at the top photos as the San Francisco 49ers arrive for the start of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton, DL Romello Height,
3 / 59

DL Gracen Halton, DL Romello Height,

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle
4 / 59

QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
5 / 59

WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
6 / 59

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
7 / 59

TE Brayden Willis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
9 / 59

DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
10 / 59

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Brett Toth
11 / 59

OL Brett Toth

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 59

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
13 / 59

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
14 / 59

LB Luke Gifford

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
15 / 59

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
16 / 59

OL Colton McKivitz

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
17 / 59

WR Ricky Pearsall

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
18 / 59

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 59

LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
20 / 59

TE Jake Tonges

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Cameron Sample
21 / 59

DL Cameron Sample

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Larry Worth III
22 / 59

DB Larry Worth III

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Christian Kirk
23 / 59

WR Christian Kirk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Andrew Farmer II
25 / 59

DL Andrew Farmer II

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Marques Sigle
26 / 59

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
28 / 59

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
29 / 59

DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
30 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Drake Nugent
31 / 59

OL Drake Nugent

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Jon Weeks, S Ashtyn Davis
32 / 59

LS Jon Weeks, S Ashtyn Davis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing, P Jack Bouwmeester
33 / 59

WR Jacob Cowing, P Jack Bouwmeester

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Upton Stout
34 / 59

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
35 / 59

RB Jordan James

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
36 / 59

P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
37 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Report for 2026 Training Camp
38 / 59

49ers Report for 2026 Training Camp

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
39 / 59

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Nick Martin
40 / 59

LB Nick Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
41 / 59

DL Alfred Collins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL William Bradley-King
42 / 59

DL William Bradley-King

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
43 / 59

LB Jaden Dugger

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Isaac Alarcon
44 / 59

OL Isaac Alarcon

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
45 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
46 / 59

WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Gracen Halton, DL Romello Height, CB Ephesians Prysock
47 / 59

DL Gracen Halton, DL Romello Height, CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
48 / 59

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
49 / 59

TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
50 / 59

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
51 / 59

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
52 / 59

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Derrick Canteen
53 / 59

DB Derrick Canteen

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
54 / 59

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
55 / 59

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
56 / 59

DL C.J. West

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
57 / 59

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr.
58 / 59

DL James Thompson Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
59 / 59

DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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