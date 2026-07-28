Morning Report: Training Camp Day 2 Recap 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, July 28:
New and Notable
Day 2 of 49ers Camp 2026: Defense Flashes, Offense Builds Chemistry
The session featured competitive team periods, plenty of work for the running backs, and another opportunity for the team's veterans and newcomers to build chemistry heading into the season.
Day 1 of 49ers Camp 2026: Standouts, Injury Updates, New Looks
While the first practice was conducted without pads, Day 1 offered an early look at returning veterans, offseason additions, and several position battles as the team began preparations for the 2026 season.
Report Day Takeaways: John Lynch Shares Team Updates Ahead of Training Camp 2026
Report day serves as a checkpoint before practices begin, with players and staff completing physicals, meetings, and media sessions. Read the biggest takeaways from president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and the player report day.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
View the best moments as the 49ers continue Day 2 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa
Check out the best moments captured as the 49ers kicked off Day 1 of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa.
Take a look at the top photos as the San Francisco 49ers arrive for the start of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa.