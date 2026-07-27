 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: Takeaways from the Start of Training Camp and Report Day 🗞️ 

Jul 27, 2026 at 09:01 AM
Author Image
Ines Diaz

Digital Marketing

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 27:

New and Notable

Day 1 of 49ers Camp 2026: Standouts, Injury Updates, New Looks

While the first practice was conducted without pads, Day 1 offered an early look at returning veterans, offseason additions, and several position battles as the team began preparations for the 2026 season.

Learn More>>>

Report Day Takeaways: John Lynch Shares Team Updates Ahead of Training Camp 2026

Report day serves as a checkpoint before practices begin, with players and staff completing physicals, meetings, and media sessions. Read the biggest takeaways from president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and the player report day.

Learn More >>>

Fred Warner Ranked No. 54 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earned the No. 54 spot on NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players" list.

Learn More>>>

Videos 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Report for 2026 Training Camp

Take a look at the top photos as the San Francisco 49ers arrive for the start of 2026 Training Camp.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
2 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton, DL Romello Height,
3 / 59

DL Gracen Halton, DL Romello Height,

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle
4 / 59

QB Brock Purdy, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
5 / 59

WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
6 / 59

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
7 / 59

TE Brayden Willis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
9 / 59

DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
10 / 59

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Brett Toth
11 / 59

OL Brett Toth

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
12 / 59

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Mac Jones
13 / 59

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
14 / 59

LB Luke Gifford

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
15 / 59

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
16 / 59

OL Colton McKivitz

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
17 / 59

WR Ricky Pearsall

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
18 / 59

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 59

LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
20 / 59

TE Jake Tonges

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Cameron Sample
21 / 59

DL Cameron Sample

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Larry Worth III
22 / 59

DB Larry Worth III

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Christian Kirk
23 / 59

WR Christian Kirk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
24 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Andrew Farmer II
25 / 59

DL Andrew Farmer II

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Marques Sigle
26 / 59

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
27 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
28 / 59

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
29 / 59

DL Mykel Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
30 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Drake Nugent
31 / 59

OL Drake Nugent

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Jon Weeks, S Ashtyn Davis
32 / 59

LS Jon Weeks, S Ashtyn Davis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing, P Jack Bouwmeester
33 / 59

WR Jacob Cowing, P Jack Bouwmeester

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Upton Stout
34 / 59

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
35 / 59

RB Jordan James

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
36 / 59

P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
37 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Report for 2026 Training Camp
38 / 59

49ers Report for 2026 Training Camp

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
39 / 59

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Nick Martin
40 / 59

LB Nick Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
41 / 59

DL Alfred Collins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL William Bradley-King
42 / 59

DL William Bradley-King

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
43 / 59

LB Jaden Dugger

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Isaac Alarcon
44 / 59

OL Isaac Alarcon

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
45 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
46 / 59

WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Gracen Halton, DL Romello Height, CB Ephesians Prysock
47 / 59

DL Gracen Halton, DL Romello Height, CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
48 / 59

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
49 / 59

TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
50 / 59

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
51 / 59

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
52 / 59

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Derrick Canteen
53 / 59

DB Derrick Canteen

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
54 / 59

LB Garret Wallow

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
55 / 59

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
56 / 59

DL C.J. West

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
57 / 59

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL James Thompson Jr.
58 / 59

DL James Thompson Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
59 / 59

DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers PREP Hosts Sixth-Annual Nike 11-On Event

49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, brought together ten Northern California high school teams at Wilcox High School for the annual Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition through a 7-on-7 passing tournament, linemen challenge, and skills challenges.

49ers PREP
1 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
2 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
3 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
4 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
5 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
6 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
7 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
8 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
9 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
10 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
11 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
12 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
13 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
14 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
15 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
16 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
17 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
18 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
19 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
20 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
21 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
22 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
23 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
24 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers PREP
25 / 25

49ers PREP

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Girls Flag Kicks Off Inaugural Nike Girls 11-On Event

49ers Girls Flag, presented by Visa and U.S. Bank, invited local female high school athletes to Wilcox High School for the inaugural Girls Flag Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition with a 7-on-7 passing tournament and additional skills challenges.

49ers Flag
1 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
2 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
3 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
4 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
5 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
6 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
7 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
8 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
9 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
10 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
11 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
12 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
13 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
14 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
15 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
16 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
17 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
18 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
19 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
20 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
21 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
22 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Flag
23 / 23

49ers Flag

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Podcasts

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Fred Warner Lands at No. 54 on NFL Top 100 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Inside 49ers Prep's Sixth-Annual Nike 11-On Event 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 2026 Uniform Schedule, Players Host Football Camps 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Girls Flag Hosts Inaugural Nike 11-On Event 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Bouwmeester Signed, Aussie Fans Share Local Guide 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: McCaffrey Wins ESPY, Warner Ranked No. 1 by ESPN 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Jesse Sapolu Previews 49ers 2026 Season 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Kyle Juszczyk, Jerry Rice, Steve Young Tee Off in Tahoe 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Unveil Bobblehead Giveaways, Save on Ticket Fees 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Four Things to Know Ahead of Training Camp 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 2026 Training Camp Dates are Here 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising