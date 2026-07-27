Morning Report: Takeaways from the Start of Training Camp and Report Day 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 27:
New and Notable
Day 1 of 49ers Camp 2026: Standouts, Injury Updates, New Looks
While the first practice was conducted without pads, Day 1 offered an early look at returning veterans, offseason additions, and several position battles as the team began preparations for the 2026 season.
Report Day Takeaways: John Lynch Shares Team Updates Ahead of Training Camp 2026
Report day serves as a checkpoint before practices begin, with players and staff completing physicals, meetings, and media sessions. Read the biggest takeaways from president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and the player report day.
Fred Warner Ranked No. 54 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'
San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earned the No. 54 spot on NFL Network's annual "Top 100 Players" list.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look at the top photos as the San Francisco 49ers arrive for the start of 2026 Training Camp.
49ers PREP, presented by U.S. Bank, brought together ten Northern California high school teams at Wilcox High School for the annual Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition through a 7-on-7 passing tournament, linemen challenge, and skills challenges.
49ers Girls Flag, presented by Visa and U.S. Bank, invited local female high school athletes to Wilcox High School for the inaugural Girls Flag Nike 11-On event, featuring a high-energy day of competition with a 7-on-7 passing tournament and additional skills challenges.