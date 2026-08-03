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Morning Report: Welcome Back, Deebo 🗞️ 

Aug 03, 2026 at 09:28 AM
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Ines Diaz

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Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 3:

New and Notable

Trent Williams Ranked No. 40 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'

The veteran has built a body of work that includes 12 Pro Bowl selections and three first team AP All-Pro honors while continuing to set the standard at his position.

Learn More>>>

The Faithful Celebrated on NFL's 'Back Together Weekend'

Day 5 of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa brought a new energy as the San Francisco 49ers joined all 32 NFL clubs in celebrating the NFL's "Back Together Weekend."

Learn More >>>

Day 5 of 49ers Camp 2026: Samuel Sr. Returns to Red and Gold

The day marked WR Deebo Samuel Sr.'s return to the practice field in red and gold after signing a one-year deal. Samuel Sr. and LB Dre Greenlaw spoke after practice about rejoining the organization they both call home.

Learn More>>>

Videos 📽

Photos 📷

Pads Are On for Day 4 of Training Camp

View the best photos as the 49ers continue Day 4 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling
1 / 90

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
2 / 90

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
3 / 90

OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
4 / 90

RB Sincere McCormick

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, WR Junior Bergen
5 / 90

WR Jordan Watkins, WR Junior Bergen

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 90

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
7 / 90

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
8 / 90

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
9 / 90

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
10 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
11 / 90

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Marques Sigle
12 / 90

S Marques Sigle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
13 / 90

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 90

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Nate Hobbs, WR De'Zhaun Stribling
15 / 90

CB Nate Hobbs, WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Renardo Green
16 / 90

WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Renardo Green

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
17 / 90

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
18 / 90

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
19 / 90

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
20 / 90

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers Defense
21 / 90

2026 San Francisco 49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
22 / 90

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
23 / 90

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Cameron Sample
24 / 90

DL Cameron Sample

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
25 / 90

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
26 / 90

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trenton Irwin
27 / 90

WR Trenton Irwin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
28 / 90

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke, QB Adrian Martinez, QB Brock Purdy
29 / 90

QB Kurtis Rourke, QB Adrian Martinez, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing, CB Upton Stout
30 / 90

WR Jacob Cowing, CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout, WR Jacob Cowing
31 / 90

CB Upton Stout, WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
32 / 90

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
33 / 90

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
34 / 90

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
35 / 90

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers Offense
36 / 90

2026 San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
37 / 90

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Patrick McMorris
38 / 90

S Patrick McMorris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
39 / 90

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
40 / 90

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Malik Turner
41 / 90

WR Malik Turner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones, DB Larry Worth III
42 / 90

QB Mac Jones, DB Larry Worth III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
43 / 90

QB Kurtis Rourke

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green, WR Mike Evans
44 / 90

CB Renardo Green, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz, OL Dominick Puni
45 / 90

OL Colton McKivitz, OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Alumnus Patrick Willis, LB Luke Gifford
46 / 90

49ers Alumnus Patrick Willis, LB Luke Gifford

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges
47 / 90

OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune
48 / 90

LB Tatum Bethune

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
49 / 90

WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Larry Worth III
50 / 90

DB Larry Worth III

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Larry Worth III, LB Jaden Dugger
51 / 90

DB Larry Worth III, LB Jaden Dugger

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
52 / 90

DB Siran Neal

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
53 / 90

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
54 / 90

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
55 / 90

LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Larry Worth III
56 / 90

DB Larry Worth III

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
57 / 90

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Jalen Stroman
58 / 90

S Jalen Stroman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
59 / 90

S Ashtyn Davis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Marques Sigle
60 / 90

S Marques Sigle

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner
61 / 90

RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, FB Kyle Juszczyk
62 / 90

LB Dre Greenlaw, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
63 / 90

TE Hayden Rucci

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
64 / 90

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
65 / 90

DL Nick Bosa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Nick Martin, LB Fred Warner
66 / 90

LB Nick Martin, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
67 / 90

LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
68 / 90

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
69 / 90

TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner, WR Mike Evans
70 / 90

LB Fred Warner, WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
71 / 90

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
72 / 90

TE Luke Farrell

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
T Trent Williams
73 / 90

T Trent Williams

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Nate Hobbs, WR Demarcus Robinson
74 / 90

CB Nate Hobbs, WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
75 / 90

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Jalen Stroman
76 / 90

S Jalen Stroman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Jakob Robinson, WR Wesley Grimes
77 / 90

CB Jakob Robinson, WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
78 / 90

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height, OL Colton McKivitz
79 / 90

DL Romello Height, OL Colton McKivitz

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
80 / 90

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
81 / 90

LB Jalen Graham

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
82 / 90

RB Kaelon Black

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
83 / 90

QB Mac Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
84 / 90

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
85 / 90

QB Brock Purdy

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Nick Martin
86 / 90

LB Nick Martin

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger, RB Sincere McCormick
87 / 90

LB Jaden Dugger, RB Sincere McCormick

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
88 / 90

S Ashtyn Davis

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
89 / 90

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers Offense
90 / 90

2026 San Francisco 49ers Offense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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49ers Take the Field for Day 3 of Training Camp

View the best photos as the 49ers continue Day 3 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa.

OL Colton McKivitz, OL Jake Brendel
1 / 30

OL Colton McKivitz, OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
2 / 30

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
3 / 30

WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Renardo Green
4 / 30

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Malik Turner
6 / 30

WR Malik Turner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman, P Jack Bouwmeester
7 / 30

K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman, P Jack Bouwmeester

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara
8 / 30

DL Mikail Kamara

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
9 / 30

DL Kevin Givens

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
10 / 30

DL Romello Height

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins, CB Darrell Luter Jr.
12 / 30

WR Jordan Watkins, CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
14 / 30

WR Demarcus Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
15 / 30

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Mac Jones
16 / 30

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Darrell Luter Jr.
17 / 30

WR Demarcus Robinson, CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers Offense
18 / 30

2026 San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
19 / 30

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
20 / 30

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
21 / 30

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
22 / 30

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Marques Sigle, DB Deommodore Lenoir
23 / 30

S Marques Sigle, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
24 / 30

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
25 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis, DB Siran Neal, S Ji'Ayir Brown
26 / 30

S Ashtyn Davis, DB Siran Neal, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Mike Evans
27 / 30

WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
28 / 30

WR Jacob Cowing

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Romello Height, DL Mykel Williams, DL Sam Okuayinonu, DL Mikail Kamara, DL C.J. West
29 / 30

DL Romello Height, DL Mykel Williams, DL Sam Okuayinonu, DL Mikail Kamara, DL C.J. West

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers Defense
30 / 30

2026 San Francisco 49ers Defense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
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49ers Continue to Build on Day 2 of Training Camp

View the best moments as the 49ers continue Day 2 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa

WR Demarcus Robinson
1 / 49

WR Demarcus Robinson

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman
2 / 49

K Eddy Piñeiro, P Corliss Waitman

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Tatum Bethune, LB Fred Warner
3 / 49

LB Tatum Bethune, LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Will Pauling
4 / 49

WR Will Pauling

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers
5 / 49

2026 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
6 / 49

WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
7 / 49

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
8 / 49

LB Dre Greenlaw

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Nate Hobbs
9 / 49

CB Nate Hobbs

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
10 / 49

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Sincere McCormick
11 / 49

RB Sincere McCormick

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
12 / 49

RB Jordan James

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans, WR Ricky Pearsall
13 / 49

WR Mike Evans, WR Ricky Pearsall

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
14 / 49

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green
15 / 49

CB Renardo Green

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock, CB Eli Apple
16 / 49

CB Ephesians Prysock, CB Eli Apple

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 49

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Nick Martin
18 / 49

LB Nick Martin

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2026 San Francisco 49ers
19 / 49

2026 San Francisco 49ers

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
20 / 49

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
21 / 49

QB Adrian Martinez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Mike Evans
22 / 49

WR Mike Evans

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Will Pauling, WR Wesley Grimes
23 / 49

WR Will Pauling, WR Wesley Grimes

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
24 / 49

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
25 / 49

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
26 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Mike Evans
27 / 49

DB Deommodore Lenoir, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
28 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
29 / 49

TE Jake Tonges

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
30 / 49

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
31 / 49

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Mac Jones
32 / 49

QB Mac Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
33 / 49

CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Patrick McMorris
34 / 49

S Patrick McMorris

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr.
35 / 49

CB Darrell Luter Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
36 / 49

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
37 / 49

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall, CB Jack Jones
38 / 49

WR Ricky Pearsall, CB Jack Jones

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
39 / 49

DL Nick Bosa

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Derrick Canteen, WR Jordan Watkins, S Jalen Stroman
40 / 49

DB Derrick Canteen, WR Jordan Watkins, S Jalen Stroman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
41 / 49

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 49

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Upton Stout
43 / 49

CB Upton Stout

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
44 / 49

LB Jalen Graham

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
45 / 49

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
46 / 49

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, OL Connor Colby
47 / 49

OL Nick Zakelj, OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
48 / 49

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
49 / 49

LB Garret Wallow

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
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