Morning Report: Welcome Back, Deebo 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, August 3:
New and Notable
Trent Williams Ranked No. 40 on NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2026'
The veteran has built a body of work that includes 12 Pro Bowl selections and three first team AP All-Pro honors while continuing to set the standard at his position.
The Faithful Celebrated on NFL's 'Back Together Weekend'
Day 5 of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa brought a new energy as the San Francisco 49ers joined all 32 NFL clubs in celebrating the NFL's "Back Together Weekend."
Day 5 of 49ers Camp 2026: Samuel Sr. Returns to Red and Gold
The day marked WR Deebo Samuel Sr.'s return to the practice field in red and gold after signing a one-year deal. Samuel Sr. and LB Dre Greenlaw spoke after practice about rejoining the organization they both call home.
Videos 📽
Photos 📷
View the best photos as the 49ers continue Day 4 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa.
View the best photos as the 49ers continue Day 3 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa.
View the best moments as the 49ers continue Day 2 of 2026 Training Camp, presented by Visa