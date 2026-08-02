The Faithful celebrated on NFL's 'Back Together Weekend'

Day 5 of 2026 Training Camp presented by Visa brought a new energy as the San Francisco 49ers joined all 32 NFL clubs in celebrating the NFL's "Back Together Weekend."

For the Faithful at the SAP Performance Facility on Saturday, the day began with a welcome from general manager and president of football operations John Lynch.

"We're super excited about this year," Lynch said to the energetic crowd. "We have a team that is going to go out and compete for the whole thing. And they are going to do that with your help."

Lynch then walked fans through the day's practice schedule and what they could expect to see during the two-hour session, jokingly reminiscing about the double-session practice days that were once the norm during his playing career.

"We appreciate you guys, Faithful," Lynch added. "You are the best fans in the NFL and we appreciate the heck out of that."

Along with the usual hundreds of fans that fill the bleachers, the 49ers also welcomed the friends and families of coaches, players, and front office staff, creating a more festive atmosphere around the team.

The NFL Network team was onsite as well, hosting player interviews, live broadcasts, and expanded practice coverage to mark the return of football.

"For several months, it's been the business of football, and so 'Back Together Weekend' is really a chance to embrace the fans," said Omar Ruiz, the 49ers beat reporter for NFL Network. "NFL fans are some of the most loyal in all of sports all over the world. It's time to celebrate the fans, celebrate the return to practicing, and the actual game of football itself."