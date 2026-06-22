Morning Report: 49ers Celebrate Father's Day, Kittle on FIFA World Cup 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, June 22:
New and Notable
George Kittle Catches FIFA World Cup Action | Off the Field
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, and tight end George Kittle is showing his support for Team USA. Following the 4-1 USA win over Paraguay, Kittle shared his excitement on social media tweeting "4 is good right?"
McKivitz Sends Clear Message on 49ers Future: 'I Want to Be on That 10-Year Wall'
As Colton McKivitz enters his seventh season with the 49ers, he has his sights set on a milestone that represents trust and commitment to the organization: reaching the organization's 10-year wall and joining a list of names that includes legends Joe Montana and Bryant Young.
Osa Odighizuwa Continues to Champion Mental Health Awareness | Off the Field
June is Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa is using his platform to encourage open conversations around mental health.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.
Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.
View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.