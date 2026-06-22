Morning Report: 49ers Celebrate Father's Day, Kittle on FIFA World Cup 🗞️

George Kittle Catches FIFA World Cup Action | Off the Field

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway, and tight end George Kittle is showing his support for Team USA. Following the 4-1 USA win over Paraguay, Kittle shared his excitement on social media tweeting "4 is good right?"

McKivitz Sends Clear Message on 49ers Future: 'I Want to Be on That 10-Year Wall'

As Colton McKivitz enters his seventh season with the 49ers, he has his sights set on a milestone that represents trust and commitment to the organization: reaching the organization's 10-year wall and joining a list of names that includes legends Joe Montana and Bryant Young.

Osa Odighizuwa Continues to Champion Mental Health Awareness | Off the Field