Morning Report: Kittle Welcomes Purdy and Others to Tight End University 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 24:
New and Notable
George Kittle Hosts Sixth-Annual Tight End University | Off the Field
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is back in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee this week hosting the sixth annual Tight End University alongside co-founders Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen. Several familiar faces from the 49ers are also in attendance, including quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Mac Jones, as well as fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
NFL Announces 49ers 2026 Training Camp Dates, Joint Practices
With the 2026 NFL season fast approaching, the league released official training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams on Monday.
McKivitz Sends Clear Message on 49ers Future: 'I Want to Be on That 10-Year Wall'
As Colton McKivitz enters his seventh season with the 49ers, he has his sights set on a milestone that represents trust and commitment to the organization: reaching the organization's 10-year wall and joining a list of names that includes legends Joe Montana and Bryant Young.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.
Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.
Take a closer look inside the "Home of the Faithful," and explore the rooms, details, and memorabilia featured in the 49ers 2026 schedule release video.