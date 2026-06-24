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Morning Report: Kittle Welcomes Purdy and Others to Tight End University 🗞️

Jun 24, 2026 at 10:02 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 24:

New and Notable

George Kittle Hosts Sixth-Annual Tight End University | Off the Field

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is back in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee this week hosting the sixth annual Tight End University alongside co-founders Travis Kelce and Greg Olsen. Several familiar faces from the 49ers are also in attendance, including quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Mac Jones, as well as fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

Learn More>>>

NFL Announces 49ers 2026 Training Camp Dates, Joint Practices

With the 2026 NFL season fast approaching, the league released official training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams on Monday.

Learn More>>>

McKivitz Sends Clear Message on 49ers Future: 'I Want to Be on That 10-Year Wall'

As Colton McKivitz enters his seventh season with the 49ers, he has his sights set on a milestone that represents trust and commitment to the organization: reaching the organization's 10-year wall and joining a list of names that includes legends Joe Montana and Bryant Young.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Media Day Shots 🎬

Take a look as San Francisco 49ers players strike a pose during the team's 2026 Media Day.

RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

49ers Photo/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

49ers Photo/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

49ers Photo/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

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DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

49ers Photo/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

49ers Photo/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

49ers Photo/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

49ers Photo/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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CB Darrell Luter Jr.
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CB Darrell Luter Jr.

49ers Photo/49ers
DL C.J. West
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DL C.J. West

49ers Photo/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
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CB Ephesians Prysock

49ers Photo/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

49ers Photo/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

49ers Photo/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
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K Eddy Piñeiro

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QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

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CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

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DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

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WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

49ers Photo/49ers
TE Jake Tonges
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TE Jake Tonges

49ers Photo/49ers
DL Alfred Collins
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DL Alfred Collins

49ers Photo/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

49ers Photo/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

49ers Photo/49ers
OL Carver Willis
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OL Carver Willis

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DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

49ers Photo/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

49ers Photo/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
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DL Nick Bosa

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RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

49ers Photo/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
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LB Jaden Dugger

49ers Photo/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

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LB Luke Gifford
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LB Luke Gifford

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CB Renardo Green
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CB Renardo Green

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DL Gracen Halton
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DL Gracen Halton

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DL Mykel Williams
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DL Mykel Williams

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RB Jordan James
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RB Jordan James

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FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

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DL Romello Height
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DL Romello Height

49ers Photo/49ers
WR Christian Kirk
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WR Christian Kirk

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RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

49ers Photo/49ers
TE George Kittle
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TE George Kittle

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OL Connor Colby
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OL Connor Colby

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QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
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OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

49ers Photo/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

49ers Photo/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
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RB Kaelon Black

49ers Photo/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

49ers Photo/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

49ers Photo/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

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S Malik Mustapha
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S Malik Mustapha

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TE Jake Tonges
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TE Jake Tonges

49ers Photo/49ers
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49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs

Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.

RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, WR Ricky Pearsall
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Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
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QB Kurtis Rourke

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs
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49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
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QB Adrian Martinez

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner
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S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
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RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
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DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges
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OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
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LB Dre Greenlaw

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Derrick Canteen
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DB Derrick Canteen

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
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LB Garret Wallow

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Upton Stout
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CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
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TE Hayden Rucci

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
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DL Osa Odighizuwa

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Marques Sigle
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DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Marques Sigle

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Darrick Forrest
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S Darrick Forrest

Dylan Goodman/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Brayden Willis
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TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Brayden Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
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DL Sam Okuayinonu

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
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RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr., DB Derrick Canteen
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CB Darrell Luter Jr., DB Derrick Canteen

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
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DL Sam Okuayinonu

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
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WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Drake Nugent
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DL Drake Nugent

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
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WR Jacob Cowing

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
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QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Drake Nugent, WR Christian Kirk
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DL Drake Nugent, WR Christian Kirk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Cameron Sample
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DL Cameron Sample

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
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WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Siran Neal
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DB Siran Neal

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
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WR Demarcus Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
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LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
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DB Deommodore Lenoir

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Mac Jones
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QB Mac Jones

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Nick Martin
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LB Nick Martin

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, QB Adrian Martinez
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RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, QB Adrian Martinez

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
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DL Sebastian Valdez

Dylan Goodman/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
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FB Kyle Juszczyk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Mike Evans
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WR Mike Evans

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
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QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
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RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
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DL Sam Okuayinonu

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
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WR Jordan Watkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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Inside the 'Home of the Faithful': 2026 49ers Schedule Release

Take a closer look inside the "Home of the Faithful," and explore the rooms, details, and memorabilia featured in the 49ers 2026 schedule release video.

Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1940s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1950s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2020s Room
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Home of the Faithful | 2020s Room

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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1940s Newspaper Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s Newspaper Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1940s California Map Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1940s California Map Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail

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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s John Brodie Jersey Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s John Brodie Jersey Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s Grateful Dead Guitar Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Grateful Dead Guitar Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s Candlestick Park Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1970s Candlestick Park Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1980s Lombardi Trophy Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1980s Lombardi Trophy Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
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Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

49ers
Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

49ers
Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

49ers
Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
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Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

49ers
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