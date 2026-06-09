Morning Report: Mike Evans Talks Offseason Work with 49ers 🗞️ 

5 Takeaways from Mike Evans Following 49ers OTAs

Three months into his first offseason in Santa Clara, Evans spoke with local media following organized team activities, sharing his thoughts on his new team, quarterback Brock Purdy, and the fresh start awaiting him in The Bay.

Raheem Morris Building Off of the 49ers Standard

Raheem Morris has spent just a few months in Santa Clara, but the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator has already made an impression on players and coaches throughout the building.

Trent Williams Knows Retirement Is Closer, But He's Not Done Yet