Morning Report: Mike Evans Talks Offseason Work with 49ers 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, June 9:
New and Notable
5 Takeaways from Mike Evans Following 49ers OTAs
Three months into his first offseason in Santa Clara, Evans spoke with local media following organized team activities, sharing his thoughts on his new team, quarterback Brock Purdy, and the fresh start awaiting him in The Bay.
Raheem Morris Building Off of the 49ers Standard
Raheem Morris has spent just a few months in Santa Clara, but the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator has already made an impression on players and coaches throughout the building.
Trent Williams Knows Retirement Is Closer, But He's Not Done Yet
For the first time since agreeing to a new contract extension this offseason, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams spoke publicly about the deal that will keep him in red and gold for at least two more seasons.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.
Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.
Take a closer look inside the "Home of the Faithful," and explore the rooms, details, and memorabilia featured in the 49ers 2026 schedule release video.