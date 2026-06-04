Raheem Morris Building Off of the 49ers Standard

Raheem Morris has spent just a few months in Santa Clara, but the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator has already made an impression on players and coaches throughout the building.

Morris is in a new stint, joining the 49ers back in March after serving as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2024-25. Prior to that, he spent three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams, helping lead the franchise to a Super Bowl victory. Despite arriving with more than two decades of NFL coaching experience, Morris' focus has not been on overhauling the defense, but rather learning from the foundation already in place.

That foundation includes some of the league's biggest defensive players. The 49ers are expected to welcome back key leaders such as linebacker Fred Warner, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and defensive lineman Nick Bosa, while also adding veteran defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa this offseason.

"I've had so much fun being able to learn a lot of things from our guys, some of the really good things that they've done in the past," Morris said following Phase 3 of organized team activities. "I have a lot of fun being able to implement some things that we want to do."

That approach has not gone unnoticed by the coaches working alongside him.

"He's not worried about his stamp on it," defensive passing game coordinator Jerry Gray said. "He's worried about how can I get these guys to play at a high level and win a Super Bowl."

Gray, who worked with Morris in Atlanta before joining the 49ers, said Morris' ability to execute his plays while working with the talent that's already there is one of his best strengths.

"He's going to do what he does best, and that's blend what these guys do well and let's go out there and play football," Gray said.

That philosophy is part of what brought Gray to Morris' defensive staff in The Bay. Having coached against Kyle Shanahan's offenses for years, Gray knew firsthand the challenge of facing the 49ers.

"Every time I went against the Niners, they always challenge on offense," Gray said. "They make you work."

Since Morris has an extensive background coaching on both sides of the ball and versatility coaching different fronts, the defensive staff has more confidence in changing up defensive schemes while still being true to the 49ers identity.

"Just utilizing the versatility a little bit more," defensive line coach Kris Kocurek said. "I would anticipate us still being a four-down front team, but just utilize multiple fronts. If we can do a five-down, four-down, mix it up, it'll keep people honest."

Beyond the X's and O's, Morris has been praised for the energy he brings to the building each day. Kocurek described Morris as a "people person," noting his ability to connect with both players and coaches.

"The energy, his attitude every day. He shows up with a big smile on his face ready to get the guys better," Kocurek said. "Guys gravitate towards him, and you can tell why he's been really successful."

While Morris builds relationships throughout the building, he has also leaned on the leadership already inside the locker room.

"When you're around a guy like Fred, you're around Greenlaw, it is a little different when you're around those type of guys that put so much into their work," Morris said.

Having that veteran leadership paired with the competitive nature of the 49ers 2026 roster and coaching staff, is what has truly set the tone throughout the offseason programing.

"Nobody ever gets comfortable in the National Football League," Morris said. "It's more about roles and what kind of roles can people do to help you win."

For Morris, the focus remains less on personal accomplishments and more on helping the 49ers reach their ultimate goal.