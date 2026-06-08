Morning Report: Takeaways from OTAs, Position Coaches Talk Offseason 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, June 8:
New and Notable
Raheem Morris Building Off of the 49ers Standard
Raheem Morris has spent just a few months in Santa Clara, but the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator has already made an impression on players and coaches throughout the building.
Trent Williams Knows Retirement Is Closer, But He's Not Done Yet
For the first time since agreeing to a new contract extension this offseason, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams spoke publicly about the deal that will keep him in red and gold for at least two more seasons.
NFC West Shakeup: Foerster Reacts to Rams Trade for Myles Garrett
A blockbuster trade altered the NFC West landscape this week, bringing former Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. On Monday, the Rams officially acquired Garrett from the Browns in exchange for defensive lineman Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.
Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.
Take a closer look inside the "Home of the Faithful," and explore the rooms, details, and memorabilia featured in the 49ers 2026 schedule release video.