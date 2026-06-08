Morning Report: Takeaways from OTAs, Position Coaches Talk Offseason 🗞️ 

Raheem Morris Building Off of the 49ers Standard

Raheem Morris has spent just a few months in Santa Clara, but the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator has already made an impression on players and coaches throughout the building.

Trent Williams Knows Retirement Is Closer, But He's Not Done Yet

For the first time since agreeing to a new contract extension this offseason, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams spoke publicly about the deal that will keep him in red and gold for at least two more seasons.

NFC West Shakeup: Foerster Reacts to Rams Trade for Myles Garrett