Morning Report: Kittle on the Rookie Class, Osa Teams Up with NFLPA 🗞️ 

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 10:
New and Notable
George Kittle's Unexpected Advice for the 49ers Rookie Class
Entering his 10th season in the NFL, tight end George Kittle has seen plenty of rookie classes come through the San Francisco 49ers locker room. So far, the veteran has liked what he's seen from the team's 2026 draft class. During Phase 3 of the 49ers offseason program, Kittle praised the rookies for their work ethic and mature approach as they begin their NFL careers.
Osa Odighizuwa Continues to Champion Mental Health Awareness | Off the Field
June is Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa is using his platform to encourage open conversations around mental health.
5 Takeaways from Mike Evans Following 49ers OTAs
Three months into his first offseason in Santa Clara, wide recieverMike Evans spoke with local media following organized team activities, sharing his thoughts on his new team, quarterback Brock Purdy, and the fresh start awaiting him in The Bay.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.
Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.
Take a closer look inside the "Home of the Faithful," and explore the rooms, details, and memorabilia featured in the 49ers 2026 schedule release video.