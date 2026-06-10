 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: Kittle on the Rookie Class, Osa Teams Up with NFLPA 🗞️ 

Jun 10, 2026 at 09:10 AM
Author Image
Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, June 10:

New and Notable

George Kittle's Unexpected Advice for the 49ers Rookie Class

Entering his 10th season in the NFL, tight end George Kittle has seen plenty of rookie classes come through the San Francisco 49ers locker room. So far, the veteran has liked what he's seen from the team's 2026 draft class. During Phase 3 of the 49ers offseason program, Kittle praised the rookies for their work ethic and mature approach as they begin their NFL careers.

Learn More>>>

Osa Odighizuwa Continues to Champion Mental Health Awareness | Off the Field

June is Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa is using his platform to encourage open conversations around mental health.

Learn More>>>

5 Takeaways from Mike Evans Following 49ers OTAs

Three months into his first offseason in Santa Clara, wide recieverMike Evans spoke with local media following organized team activities, sharing his thoughts on his new team, quarterback Brock Purdy, and the fresh start awaiting him in The Bay.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Back on the Field for Phase 3 of OTAs

Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.

OL Nick Zakelj
1 / 51

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
2 / 51

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
3 / 51

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
4 / 51

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
5 / 51

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
7 / 51

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
8 / 51

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
9 / 51

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
11 / 51

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
12 / 51

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
13 / 51

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green, CB Ephesians Prysock
14 / 51

CB Renardo Green, CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, QB Mac Jones
15 / 51

QB Brock Purdy, QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Isaac Alarcon, OL Brandon Parker
16 / 51

OL Isaac Alarcon, OL Brandon Parker

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
17 / 51

TE Hayden Rucci

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
18 / 51

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
19 / 51

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
21 / 51

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
23 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, QB Mac Jones, QB Kurtis Rourke
24 / 51

QB Brock Purdy, QB Mac Jones, QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
25 / 51

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
26 / 51

TE Hayden Rucci

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
27 / 51

QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
28 / 51

WR Wesley Grimes

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
29 / 51

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Jalen Stroman
30 / 51

S Jalen Stroman

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock, CB Upton Stout
31 / 51

CB Ephesians Prysock, CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock, S Jalen Stroman
32 / 51

CB Ephesians Prysock, S Jalen Stroman

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
33 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
34 / 51

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
35 / 51

DL Gracen Halton

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Marques Sigle
36 / 51

S Marques Sigle

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Connor Colby
37 / 51

OL Connor Colby

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
38 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Nate Hobbs, Special Teams Assistant Colt Anderson
39 / 51

CB Nate Hobbs, Special Teams Assistant Colt Anderson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Mike Evans
40 / 51

WR Mike Evans

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
41 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
T Trent Williams
42 / 51

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
43 / 51

K Eddy Piñeiro

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
44 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
45 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
46 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
47 / 51

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
48 / 51

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
49 / 51

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
50 / 51

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
51 / 51

TE Luke Farrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs

Take a look at the top images from Phase 2 of the offseason program.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, WR Ricky Pearsall
2 / 51

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
4 / 51

QB Kurtis Rourke

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs
5 / 51

49ers Players Put in Work During Phase 2 of OTAs

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Adrian Martinez
6 / 51

QB Adrian Martinez

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner
7 / 51

S Ji'Ayir Brown, LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Patrick Taylor Jr.
8 / 51

RB Patrick Taylor Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL C.J. West
9 / 51

DL C.J. West

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges
10 / 51

OL Nick Zakelj, TE Jake Tonges

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
11 / 51

LB Dre Greenlaw

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Derrick Canteen
12 / 51

DB Derrick Canteen

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
13 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Garret Wallow
16 / 51

LB Garret Wallow

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Upton Stout
17 / 51

CB Upton Stout

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
18 / 51

TE Hayden Rucci

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Osa Odighizuwa
19 / 51

DL Osa Odighizuwa

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Marques Sigle
20 / 51

DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Marques Sigle

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Darrick Forrest
21 / 51

S Darrick Forrest

Dylan Goodman/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
22 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Brayden Willis
23 / 51

TE Khalil Dinkins, TE Brayden Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
24 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
25 / 51

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
26 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Darrell Luter Jr., DB Derrick Canteen
27 / 51

CB Darrell Luter Jr., DB Derrick Canteen

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
28 / 51

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Ricky Pearsall
29 / 51

WR Ricky Pearsall

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Drake Nugent
30 / 51

DL Drake Nugent

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
31 / 51

WR Jacob Cowing

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
32 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Drake Nugent, WR Christian Kirk
33 / 51

DL Drake Nugent, WR Christian Kirk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Cameron Sample
34 / 51

DL Cameron Sample

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
35 / 51

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
36 / 51

WR Demarcus Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Siran Neal
37 / 51

DB Siran Neal

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
38 / 51

WR Demarcus Robinson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Mike Evans
39 / 51

WR Mike Evans

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
41 / 51

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Mac Jones
42 / 51

QB Mac Jones

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Nick Martin
43 / 51

LB Nick Martin

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, QB Adrian Martinez
44 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, QB Adrian Martinez

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
45 / 51

DL Sebastian Valdez

Dylan Goodman/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
46 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Mike Evans
47 / 51

WR Mike Evans

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
48 / 51

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
49 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Sam Okuayinonu
50 / 51

DL Sam Okuayinonu

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
51 / 51

WR Jordan Watkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Inside the 'Home of the Faithful': 2026 49ers Schedule Release

Take a closer look inside the "Home of the Faithful," and explore the rooms, details, and memorabilia featured in the 49ers 2026 schedule release video.

Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
1 / 32

Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1940s Room
2 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1940s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1950s Room
3 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1950s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room
4 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s Room
5 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1970s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room
6 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room
7 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room
8 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Room
9 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 2010s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2020s Room
10 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 2020s Room

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1940s Decor Detail
11 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1940s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1940s Newspaper Detail
12 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1940s Newspaper Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1940s California Map Detail
13 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1940s California Map Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail
14 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail
15 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1950s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1960s Decor Detail
16 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1960s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room Detail
17 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1960s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s John Brodie Jersey Detail
18 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1970s John Brodie Jersey Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s Grateful Dead Guitar Detail
19 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1970s Grateful Dead Guitar Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1970s Candlestick Park Detail
20 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1970s Candlestick Park Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room Detail
21 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1980s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1980s Lombardi Trophy Detail
22 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1980s Lombardi Trophy Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room Detail
23 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 1990s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail
24 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail
25 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 2000s Room Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
26 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
27 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
28 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

49ers
Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail
29 / 32

Home of the Faithful | 2010s Decor Detail

49ers
Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
30 / 32

Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

49ers
Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
31 / 32

Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

49ers
Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release
32 / 32

Inside the "Home of the Faithful" 2026 49ers Schedule Release

49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Social

Podcasts

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Mike Evans Talks Offseason Work with 49ers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Takeaways from OTAs, Position Coaches Talk Offseason 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Trent Williams Back in The Bay, Raheem Morris on the 'Ultimate Goal' 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Personnel Updates, Preseason Dates and Times Released 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Forester on the New Look of NFC West, Warner Off the Field 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: McCaffrey on the 2026 49ers Offense 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Phase 3 OTA Photos, Kittle & Juszczyk at BottleRock 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Learn More on Carver Willis, Phase 3 of OTAs 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Kickoff OTAs 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Inside 49ers 2026 Schedule Release on 'The Saloon' 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 'The Saloon' New Episode, Juszczyk Wins Dwight Clark Award 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising