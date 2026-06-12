Morning Report: Watch Keena Turner's 49ers Hall of Fame Highlights 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, June 12:
New and Notable
Keena Turner to Be Inducted Into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame
The San Francisco 49ers and the York family announced that LB Keena Turner will become the 34th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.
49ers Sign RB Sincere Mccormick to One-Year Deal; Waive RB Jordan Mims
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed RB Sincere McCormick to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Jordan Mims.
Osa Odighizuwa Continues to Champion Mental Health Awareness | Off the Field
June is Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa is using his platform to encourage open conversations around mental health.
Video 📽
Photos 📷
Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.
View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.
View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.