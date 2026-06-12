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Morning Report: Watch Keena Turner's 49ers Hall of Fame Highlights 🗞️

Jun 12, 2026 at 09:56 AM
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Brooke Evans

Digital Editor

Good Morning, Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, June 12:

New and Notable

Keena Turner to Be Inducted Into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame

The San Francisco 49ers and the York family announced that LB Keena Turner will become the 34th inductee into the Edward J. DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.

Learn More>>>

49ers Sign RB Sincere Mccormick to One-Year Deal; Waive RB Jordan Mims

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed RB Sincere McCormick to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Jordan Mims.

Learn More>>>

Osa Odighizuwa Continues to Champion Mental Health Awareness | Off the Field

June is Men's Mental Health Awareness Month, and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa is using his platform to encourage open conversations around mental health.

Learn More>>>

Video 📽

Photos 📷

49ers Back on the Field for Phase 3 of OTAs

Check out the best photos from practice as the 49ers enter Phase 3 of the offseason program.

OL Nick Zakelj
1 / 51

OL Nick Zakelj

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
2 / 51

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
3 / 51

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
4 / 51

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
5 / 51

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL C.J. West
7 / 51

DL C.J. West

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
8 / 51

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman
9 / 51

P Corliss Waitman

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
11 / 51

RB Kaelon Black

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
12 / 51

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
13 / 51

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Renardo Green, CB Ephesians Prysock
14 / 51

CB Renardo Green, CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, QB Mac Jones
15 / 51

QB Brock Purdy, QB Mac Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Isaac Alarcon, OL Brandon Parker
16 / 51

OL Isaac Alarcon, OL Brandon Parker

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
17 / 51

TE Hayden Rucci

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
18 / 51

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
19 / 51

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
21 / 51

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
22 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
23 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, QB Mac Jones, QB Kurtis Rourke
24 / 51

QB Brock Purdy, QB Mac Jones, QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers
25 / 51

San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Hayden Rucci
26 / 51

TE Hayden Rucci

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Kurtis Rourke
27 / 51

QB Kurtis Rourke

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
28 / 51

WR Wesley Grimes

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
29 / 51

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Jalen Stroman
30 / 51

S Jalen Stroman

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock, CB Upton Stout
31 / 51

CB Ephesians Prysock, CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock, S Jalen Stroman
32 / 51

CB Ephesians Prysock, S Jalen Stroman

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
33 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
34 / 51

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
35 / 51

DL Gracen Halton

Dylan Goodman/49ers
S Marques Sigle
36 / 51

S Marques Sigle

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Connor Colby
37 / 51

OL Connor Colby

Dylan Goodman/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
38 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Nate Hobbs, Special Teams Assistant Colt Anderson
39 / 51

CB Nate Hobbs, Special Teams Assistant Colt Anderson

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Mike Evans
40 / 51

WR Mike Evans

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
41 / 51

RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Dylan Goodman/49ers
T Trent Williams
42 / 51

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Eddy Piñeiro
43 / 51

K Eddy Piñeiro

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
44 / 51

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
45 / 51

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
46 / 51

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Demarcus Robinson
47 / 51

WR Demarcus Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
48 / 51

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
49 / 51

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch
50 / 51

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner, Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Lynch

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Luke Farrell
51 / 51

TE Luke Farrell

Kym Fortino/49ers
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Inside the 49ers Rookie Signings ✍️

View some of the best photos of the San Francisco 49ers 2026 rookie class officially signing their contracts.

WR De'Zhaun Stribling
1 / 12

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
2 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
3 / 12

CB Ephesians Prysock

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
4 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
5 / 12

OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
6 / 12

LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
7 / 12

RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
8 / 12

CB Ephesians Prysock

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
9 / 12

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
10 / 12

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
11 / 12

LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
12 / 12

OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
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49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

View some of the best photos from the San Francisco 49ers rookie minicamp.

LB Jaden Dugger
1 / 43

LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
2 / 43

LB Jaden Dugger

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
3 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Romello Height
4 / 43

DL Romello Height

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
5 / 43

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
6 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
7 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis
8 / 43

OL Carver Willis

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Carver Willis, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
9 / 43

OL Carver Willis, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
10 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
11 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
12 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
13 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
14 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
15 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black
16 / 43

DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
WR Will Pauling
17 / 43

WR Will Pauling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
18 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
19 / 43

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
20 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Wesley Grimes
21 / 43

WR Wesley Grimes

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
22 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
23 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Bryson Eason
24 / 43

DL Bryson Eason

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height
25 / 43

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
26 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Dylan Goodman/49ers
OL Enrique Cruz Jr.
27 / 43

OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
28 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Dylan Goodman/49ers
DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black
29 / 43

DL Mikail Kamara, RB Kaelon Black

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
30 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
31 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
32 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR De'Zhaun Stribling
33 / 43

WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Dylan Goodman/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
34 / 43

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
35 / 43

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ephesians Prysock
36 / 43

CB Ephesians Prysock

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
37 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
38 / 43

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Romello Height, LB Jaden Dugger
39 / 43

DL Romello Height, LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Khalil Dinkins
40 / 43

TE Khalil Dinkins

Dylan Goodman/49ers
P Jack Bouwmeester
41 / 43

P Jack Bouwmeester

Dylan Goodman/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
42 / 43

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Dylan Goodman/49ers
49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp
43 / 43

49ers Host 2026 Rookie Minicamp

Kym Fortino/49ers
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