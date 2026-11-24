QB Brock Purdy found all the right answers against one of the NFL's most highly touted defenses. The Minnesota Vikings never found an answer for him.
Entering the Week 11 international "Sunday Night Football" matchup in Mexico City, Minnesota's defense was allowing the fewest points in the NFL. A major reason for that success is its aggressive pass rush, blitzing on more than 70 percent of defensive snaps. For comparison, the league average is roughly 32 percent. But 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a plan to counter Minnesota's pressure, and Purdy executed it to perfection.
When the Vikings brought the blitz, Purdy got the ball out quickly to beat the pressure and lead the 49ers to a statement 35-10 victory.
Purdy finished 21-of-26 for 255 yards and three touchdowns, spreading the ball among nine different receivers.
According to Next Gen Stats, Purdy averaged 2.89 seconds to throw against Minnesota, quicker than his 3.02-second average through the first 10 weeks of the season. Against the blitz, he went 16-of-18 for 195 yards and two touchdowns, good for a 148.8 passer rating.
Purdy's first touchdown pass came on San Francisco's opening drive. From the 17-yard line, Purdy threaded a ball between two Vikings and hit TE George Kittle in the chest. Kittle secured the catch, turned, and pinballed off two more defenders before rumbling into the end zone for the game's first score.
Purdy found Kittle again in the end zone at the start of the second quarter, releasing the ball so quickly Kittle had almost no time to react before hauling in the 8-yard pass.
"Oh my gosh, he was so good," Kittle said after the game. "He was quick. He was confident. He threw strikes… We know that every play that he calls that we have a chance to do something special."
Against a defense that entered the game allowing just 14 points per contest, San Francisco put 21 points on the board before halftime.
Purdy's timing did more than neutralize Minnesota's pressure. It gave his playmakers opportunities to create yards after the catch, turning short completions into explosive gains. Purdy told reporters it was part of Shanahan's plan.
"He was just like, 'Dude, you gotta be aggressive. Don't second guess yourself. You have players out there that can go and get the ball for you, put the ball on them, allow them to go and make plays,'" Purdy said. "Our guys did that around me today, so it wasn't a one-man show and a really good team effort."
In the end, the 49ers became the first team in 2026 to score more than 30 points against the Vikings, who had not allowed more than 23 points in a game this season. San Francisco's 35-point outing marked the most points scored against Minnesota since October 2025.
Leading all receivers on the night was WR Mike Evans, who returned to action after an Achilles injury sidelined him for the previous three games. Purdy looked his way seven times, completing six passes for 109 yards. Evans capped his return with an incredible one-handed touchdown reception. After the game, Evans had high praise for his quarterback.
"The best player in the game right now," Evans said. "He's super dialed in the way he prepares, the way he competes. He's tough. I always thought he's been underrated. His precision, super smart player."
Against a Minnesota defense built around creating pressure, Purdy showed that the best answer to the blitz isn't always escaping it. Shanahan said Purdy's performance reflected the calm demeanor and poise he has shown since the start of his career.
"It seemed like he played a lot better than a lot of other guys have versus them, because not many people play that good versus that defense, and there's a reason for that," Shanahan said. "He didn't get rattled, which he really never does… Brock's been like this since day one, and has played at a very high level for a number of years now."
RB Christian McCaffrey called Purdy a "force multiplier," describing the way Purdy is able to elevate those around him.
"I think when you have somebody like Brock at the head of the team, it makes everybody's job easier," McCaffrey said. "He's one of the best players I've ever played with, and just very grateful he's our quarterback, and you know anytime he has the ball, we got a chance."
A chance was all Purdy needed to launch his career, and he has since emerged as an MVP candidate. Now, he's giving the 49ers every chance to win on Sundays.