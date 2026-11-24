Purdy found Kittle again in the end zone at the start of the second quarter, releasing the ball so quickly Kittle had almost no time to react before hauling in the 8-yard pass.

"Oh my gosh, he was so good," Kittle said after the game. "He was quick. He was confident. He threw strikes… We know that every play that he calls that we have a chance to do something special."

Against a defense that entered the game allowing just 14 points per contest, San Francisco put 21 points on the board before halftime.

Purdy's timing did more than neutralize Minnesota's pressure. It gave his playmakers opportunities to create yards after the catch, turning short completions into explosive gains. Purdy told reporters it was part of Shanahan's plan.

"He was just like, 'Dude, you gotta be aggressive. Don't second guess yourself. You have players out there that can go and get the ball for you, put the ball on them, allow them to go and make plays,'" Purdy said. "Our guys did that around me today, so it wasn't a one-man show and a really good team effort."

In the end, the 49ers became the first team in 2026 to score more than 30 points against the Vikings, who had not allowed more than 23 points in a game this season. San Francisco's 35-point outing marked the most points scored against Minnesota since October 2025.

Leading all receivers on the night was WR Mike Evans, who returned to action after an Achilles injury sidelined him for the previous three games. Purdy looked his way seven times, completing six passes for 109 yards. Evans capped his return with an incredible one-handed touchdown reception. After the game, Evans had high praise for his quarterback.