From 2-7 to 7-1: Keenan Allen on His New Chapter with the 49ers

For wide receiver Keenan Allen, joining the San Francisco 49ers marks both a new chapter in his NFL career and a return to familiar territory.

The 14-season NFL veteran and six-time Pro Bowler, who played college football at Cal before spending much of his professional career in Southern California, is back in The Bay following his acquisition from the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

"Definitely being back in California, you know, the weather was right away different," Allen said in a 1-on-1 interview with 49ers.com. "And then being back in The Bay... There's nothing better."

Just days after the NFL trade deadline, Allen found himself in a completely different position. As Allen joked, he went to bed Monday night as a member of the 2-7 Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South and woke up Tuesday joining a 7-1 San Francisco 49ers team in the NFC West.

For Allen, stepping into an established offense means getting up to speed quickly and finding ways to contribute.

"You definitely don't want to be a guy who's holding the guys back," Allen said. "I'm just making sure I'm ready, making sure I'm dialed in with the playbook, and then making sure I can go out and play fast."

For head coach Kyle Shanahan, Allen's experience and continued production made him an appealing choice.

"Keenan's obviously had an unbelievable career and it was cool to turn on his tape, watch him at Indy, and still see the same guy, so we were pumped to get him," Shanahan said.

Throughout his career, Allen has built a reputation as a reliable target with strong hands, precise route-running, and an ability to create separation. Those qualities are exactly what offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak believes the veteran can bring to this offense.

"There's a savviness to where you talk about putting your foot in the ground and being able to explode out of cuts and Keenan's a guy who's been able to do that his whole career," Kubiak said. "He just knows how to win."

Kubiak also emphasized Allen's willingness to contribute in the run game and his competitive approach.

"He's a guy who plays every down. With or without the ball, he plays the same way," Kubiak said. "He's a guy who's going to work in the run game for us."

Allen joins a receiving room featuring veterans Mike Evans, Deebo Samuel Sr., and Brandin Cooks, along with emerging play-makers like Jordan Watkins, who recorded his first NFL touchdown in Sunday's win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Obviously guys who've been making plays all season, and they continue to do that," Allen said. "Jordan, you know, up top. He's a playmaker... I just want to come in and add to it."

The veteran is also looking forward to building chemistry with quarterback Brock Purdy, whom he described as a "beast."

"Just being there for him, doing what I've always done," Allen said. "Whenever he needs me, he can call on me."

As the 49ers prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, Allen finds himself in a unique position. Just one week after facing Dallas as a member of the Colts, he'll have an opportunity to take on the same opponent, this time in a different uniform and offensive system.

"I get a little rematch," Allen said. "It's a great group of guys. They play fast, they fly around, and we'll see how it goes."

While Allen is adjusting to a new playbook, new teammates, and a new organization, Kubiak has no doubt he'll fit right in.