 Skip to main content
Advertising
Presented by

49ers Break Record for Most 'MNF' Wins in NFL History; Stats and Facts from #WASvsSF

Oct 20, 2026 at 12:28 PM

Team Highlights

  • The San Francisco 49ers have improved to 24-12-1 all-time against the Washington Commanders, including a 14-4-1 record at home.
  • The 49ers have won each of their previous three matchups against the Commanders.
  • San Francisco has improved to 2-0 in primetime games this season [Week 1, 27-7 vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne (9/10/26)].
  • The San Francisco 49ers have started the season 6-0 for the first time since 2019, and for the fifth time in franchise history (1948, 1984, 1990, and 2019).
  • The Niners have won their 56th game on "Monday Night Football," surpassing the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most wins on "MNF" in NFL history.
  • Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 4-2 against Washington and 12-7 against the NFC East as head coach of the 49ers.

Related Links

Offensive Highlights

  • The 49ers offense registered 303 total net yards of offense in the first half of the game, marking the most total net yards of offense that the team has registered in the first half since tallying 330 total net yards of offense in the first half vs. Chicago (12/28/25).
  • QB Brock Purdy connected with TE George Kittle for one touchdown on the night, marking the 30th touchdown pass that Purdy has thrown to Kittle.
  • The duo's 30 touchdowns tie former QB Alex Smith and former TE Vernon Davis for the most touchdowns by a 49ers QB/TE duo in franchise history.
  • QB Brock Purdy completed 21 of his 29 passing attempts for 264 yards and one touchdown with a passer rating of 111.9 on the day. His passing touchdown marked his 14th on the season and 98 in his career.
  • With 29 passing attempts, Purdy has reached 1,524 passing attempts in his career. Purdy has completed 1,038 of his 1,524 passing attempts for 13,145 yards and 98 touchdowns with a passer rating of 105.6 in his career. His 105.6 career passer rating is the highest passer rating by any player in NFL history (minimum of 1,500 attempts).
  • With a completion percentage of 72.4 percent, Purdy has registered his 27th career game with a completion percentage of 70.0 percent-or-higher (minimum of 10 attempts). His 27 such games tie former NFL QB Russell Wilson for the third-most games with a completion percentage of 70.0 percent-or-higher by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.
  • RB Christian McCaffrey registered 16 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go along with nine receptions for 53 yards through the air. His two rushing touchdowns give him seven on the season and 69 in his career.
  • With nine receptions on the day, McCaffrey has now registered 654 receptions in his career. He joins HOF RB Marshall Faulk (673 receptions) as the second RB in NFL history to record at least 650 career receptions in his first 10 seasons.
  • He also becomes the third RB in NFL history to reach 650 career receptions, joining former NFL RB Larry Centers (827 receptions) and HOF RB Marshall Faulk (767 receptions).
  • With 117 yards from scrimmage, McCaffrey registered his 71st career game with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage and his 34th such game as a member of the 49ers. His 71 games with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage are tied for the most among active NFL RBs (RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore – 71).
  • McCaffrey's 34 games with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage with the 49ers are the fourth-most by any player in franchise history (WR Jerry Rice – 70, RB Frank Gore – 66, RB Roger Craig – 50).
  • With 64 rushing yards and 53 receiving yards, McCaffrey recorded his 39th career game with 50-or-more rushing yards and 50-or-more receiving yards, which is the second-most such games in NFL history (RB Marshall Faulk, Indianapolis/St. Louis – 41 games).
  • Of those 39 games, McCaffrey has recorded 15 as a member of the 49ers. His 15 games with 50-or-more rushing yards and 50-or-more receiving yards surpass former RB Frank Gore for the second-most in franchise history.
  • McCaffrey's 53 receiving yards mark his 51st career game with 50-or-more receiving yards, which surpasses HOF RB Marshall Faulk for the second-most games with at least 50 receiving yards by a RB in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966).
  • With two rushing touchdowns vs. Miami (9/20/26), one rushing touchdown vs. Arizona (9/27/26), one rushing touchdown vs. Denver (10/4/26), one rushing touchdown at Seattle (10/11/26), and two rushing touchdowns on the night, McCaffrey has registered one-or-more rushing touchdowns in five-consecutive games for the third time in his career and the first time since doing so in the 2023 season [one rushing touchdown at Pittsburgh (9/10/23), one rushing touchdown at the Los Angeles Rams (9/17/23), one rushing touchdown vs. the New York Giants (9/21/23), three rushing touchdowns vs. Arizona (10/1/23), and one rushing touchdown vs. Dallas (10/8/23)].
  • McCaffrey's two rushing touchdowns on the night mark his second game this season with at least two rushing touchdowns [two rushing touchdowns vs. Miami (9/20/26)], and the 14th such game of his career.
  • TE George Kittle caught five passes for 69 yards and one touchdown on the day. His touchdown reception marked his fifth of the season and 57 in his career.
  • Kittle's 57 career touchdown receptions are the fourth-most touchdown receptions by any player in franchise history.
  • WR Mike Evans caught three passes for a team-high 94 yards on the day, including a long reception of 54 yards.
  • Evans' 54-yard reception marked his longest reception since registering a 57-yard touchdown reception at the Los Angeles Chargers (12/15/24) as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Defensive Highlights

  • The 49ers defense registered 4.0 sacks of Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.
  • With 5.0 sacks last week at Seattle (10/11/26) and 4.0 sacks on the night, the 49ers defense registered consecutive games with 4.0-or-more sacks for the first time since registering three-consecutive games with at least 4.0 sacks in Weeks 10-12 of the 2023 season.
  • LB Fred Warner registered eight tackles on the night.
  • With eight tackles, Warner now has 1,005 tackles in his career, making him the first player in franchise history to register at least 1,000 tackles in a career.
  • DL Osa Odighizuwa registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, marking 2.0 sacks this season and 19.0 in his career.
  • With 1.0 sack last week at Seattle (10/11/26) and 1.0 sack on the day, Odighizuwa has registered back-to-back games with at least 1.0 sack for the second time in his career and for the first time since the 2025 season when he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys [1.0 sack at Las Vegas (11/17/25), 1.0 sack vs. Philadelphia (11/23/25)].
  • DL Gracen Halton registered one tackle and 1.0 sack of Daniels, giving him 2.0 sacks in his career.
  • With 1.0 sack last week at Seattle (10/11/26) and 1.0 sack on the night, Halton is the first 49ers rookie to record back-to-back games with at least 1.0 sack since former DL Drake Jackson did so in the 2022 season [1.0 sack at Carolina (10/9/22), 1.0 sack at Atlanta (10/16/22)].
  • DL Mykel Williams registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Daniels, marking his first sack of the season and 2.0 in his career.
  • DL Keion White and DL Romello Height split a sack of Daniels. The 0.5 sack gave White 3.5 this season and 11.0 in his career, while Height now has 1.5 sacks in his career.

Game Photos | Commanders vs. 49ers: Week 6

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup vs. Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.

TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle, WR Mike Evans
1 / 59

TE Luke Farrell, TE George Kittle, WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
3 / 59

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
4 / 59

OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Mike Evans
6 / 59

WR Mike Evans

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
9 / 59

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
10 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
11 / 59

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
13 / 59

OL Dominick Puni

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner
14 / 59

S Malik Mustapha, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
15 / 59

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro
16 / 59

P Corliss Waitman, K Eddy Piñeiro

Jose Romero/49ers
WR Mike Evans
17 / 59

WR Mike Evans

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
18 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
19 / 59

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Siran Neal
20 / 59

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni
21 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
22 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
23 / 59

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 59

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
25 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez, WR Jacob Cowing
26 / 59

DL Sebastian Valdez, WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
27 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Luke Gifford
28 / 59

LB Luke Gifford

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, DL Osa Odighizuwa, LB Jaden Dugger
29 / 59

DB Deommodore Lenoir, DL Osa Odighizuwa, LB Jaden Dugger

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Siran Neal
30 / 59

DB Siran Neal

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
31 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle
32 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, RB Christian McCaffrey
33 / 59

OL Jake Brendel, RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
34 / 59

WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
35 / 59

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
36 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
38 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ashtyn Davis
39 / 59

S Ashtyn Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
40 / 59

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 59

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Keion White
43 / 59

DL Keion White

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
44 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Connor Colby
45 / 59

OL Connor Colby

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
46 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
LB Fred Warner
47 / 59

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
48 / 59

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
49 / 59

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
50 / 59

WR Jordan Watkins

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
OL Dominick Puni
51 / 59

OL Dominick Puni

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
52 / 59

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Upton Stout
53 / 59

CB Upton Stout

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
54 / 59

OL Jake Brendel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
55 / 59

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
56 / 59

S Malik Mustapha

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
57 / 59

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Gracen Halton
58 / 59

DL Gracen Halton

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
59 / 59

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Halton Makes Rookie History, Purdy Reaches 50 Career Starts with the 49ers; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kyle Shanahan Surpasses Bill Walsh on Franchise Record; Stats and Facts from #DENvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos.

news

Samuel Sr. Records His Longest-Career TD and a Rare Stat Line; Stats and Facts from #AZvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

news

Christian McCaffrey Reaches 100 Career Touchdowns; Stats and Facts from #MIAvsSF

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins.

news

Fred Warner Surpasses Patrick Willis in Most Tackles in 49ers History; Stats and Facts from #SFvsLAR

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Week 1 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Stats and Facts: Dre Greenlaw's Career by the Numbers

Take a look at the most impressive stats of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw's NFL career.

news

Stats and Facts: Vederian Lowe's & Brett Toth's Careers by the Numbers

Take a look at some of the most notable stats from the NFL careers of the 49ers newest offensive linemen, Vederian Lowe and Brett Toth.

news

Stats and Facts: Osa Odighizuwa's Career by the Numbers

Take a look at the most impressive stats of San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa's NFL career.

news

Stats and Facts: Mike Evans' Career by the Numbers

Take a look at the most impressive stats of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans' NFL career.

news

Stats and Facts: Eddy Piñeiro's Career by the Numbers

Take a look at the most impressive stats of San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Piñeiro's NFL career.

news

40 and Counting: 49ers Set NFL Record With 40 Wins; Stats and Facts from #SFvsPHI

Take a look at key stats from the San Francisco 49ers Wild Card matchup vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.

Advertising