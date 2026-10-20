49ers Break Record for Most 'MNF' Wins in NFL History; Stats and Facts from #WASvsSF

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers have improved to 24-12-1 all-time against the Washington Commanders, including a 14-4-1 record at home.
- The 49ers have won each of their previous three matchups against the Commanders.
- San Francisco has improved to 2-0 in primetime games this season [Week 1, 27-7 vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne (9/10/26)].
- The San Francisco 49ers have started the season 6-0 for the first time since 2019, and for the fifth time in franchise history (1948, 1984, 1990, and 2019).
- The Niners have won their 56th game on "Monday Night Football," surpassing the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most wins on "MNF" in NFL history.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 4-2 against Washington and 12-7 against the NFC East as head coach of the 49ers.
Offensive Highlights
- The 49ers offense registered 303 total net yards of offense in the first half of the game, marking the most total net yards of offense that the team has registered in the first half since tallying 330 total net yards of offense in the first half vs. Chicago (12/28/25).
- QB Brock Purdy connected with TE George Kittle for one touchdown on the night, marking the 30th touchdown pass that Purdy has thrown to Kittle.
- The duo's 30 touchdowns tie former QB Alex Smith and former TE Vernon Davis for the most touchdowns by a 49ers QB/TE duo in franchise history.
- QB Brock Purdy completed 21 of his 29 passing attempts for 264 yards and one touchdown with a passer rating of 111.9 on the day. His passing touchdown marked his 14th on the season and 98 in his career.
- With 29 passing attempts, Purdy has reached 1,524 passing attempts in his career. Purdy has completed 1,038 of his 1,524 passing attempts for 13,145 yards and 98 touchdowns with a passer rating of 105.6 in his career. His 105.6 career passer rating is the highest passer rating by any player in NFL history (minimum of 1,500 attempts).
- With a completion percentage of 72.4 percent, Purdy has registered his 27th career game with a completion percentage of 70.0 percent-or-higher (minimum of 10 attempts). His 27 such games tie former NFL QB Russell Wilson for the third-most games with a completion percentage of 70.0 percent-or-higher by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.
- RB Christian McCaffrey registered 16 carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to go along with nine receptions for 53 yards through the air. His two rushing touchdowns give him seven on the season and 69 in his career.
- With nine receptions on the day, McCaffrey has now registered 654 receptions in his career. He joins HOF RB Marshall Faulk (673 receptions) as the second RB in NFL history to record at least 650 career receptions in his first 10 seasons.
- He also becomes the third RB in NFL history to reach 650 career receptions, joining former NFL RB Larry Centers (827 receptions) and HOF RB Marshall Faulk (767 receptions).
- With 117 yards from scrimmage, McCaffrey registered his 71st career game with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage and his 34th such game as a member of the 49ers. His 71 games with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage are tied for the most among active NFL RBs (RB Derrick Henry, Baltimore – 71).
- McCaffrey's 34 games with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage with the 49ers are the fourth-most by any player in franchise history (WR Jerry Rice – 70, RB Frank Gore – 66, RB Roger Craig – 50).
- With 64 rushing yards and 53 receiving yards, McCaffrey recorded his 39th career game with 50-or-more rushing yards and 50-or-more receiving yards, which is the second-most such games in NFL history (RB Marshall Faulk, Indianapolis/St. Louis – 41 games).
- Of those 39 games, McCaffrey has recorded 15 as a member of the 49ers. His 15 games with 50-or-more rushing yards and 50-or-more receiving yards surpass former RB Frank Gore for the second-most in franchise history.
- McCaffrey's 53 receiving yards mark his 51st career game with 50-or-more receiving yards, which surpasses HOF RB Marshall Faulk for the second-most games with at least 50 receiving yards by a RB in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966).
- With two rushing touchdowns vs. Miami (9/20/26), one rushing touchdown vs. Arizona (9/27/26), one rushing touchdown vs. Denver (10/4/26), one rushing touchdown at Seattle (10/11/26), and two rushing touchdowns on the night, McCaffrey has registered one-or-more rushing touchdowns in five-consecutive games for the third time in his career and the first time since doing so in the 2023 season [one rushing touchdown at Pittsburgh (9/10/23), one rushing touchdown at the Los Angeles Rams (9/17/23), one rushing touchdown vs. the New York Giants (9/21/23), three rushing touchdowns vs. Arizona (10/1/23), and one rushing touchdown vs. Dallas (10/8/23)].
- McCaffrey's two rushing touchdowns on the night mark his second game this season with at least two rushing touchdowns [two rushing touchdowns vs. Miami (9/20/26)], and the 14th such game of his career.
- TE George Kittle caught five passes for 69 yards and one touchdown on the day. His touchdown reception marked his fifth of the season and 57 in his career.
- Kittle's 57 career touchdown receptions are the fourth-most touchdown receptions by any player in franchise history.
- WR Mike Evans caught three passes for a team-high 94 yards on the day, including a long reception of 54 yards.
- Evans' 54-yard reception marked his longest reception since registering a 57-yard touchdown reception at the Los Angeles Chargers (12/15/24) as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Defensive Highlights
- The 49ers defense registered 4.0 sacks of Commanders QB Jayden Daniels.
- With 5.0 sacks last week at Seattle (10/11/26) and 4.0 sacks on the night, the 49ers defense registered consecutive games with 4.0-or-more sacks for the first time since registering three-consecutive games with at least 4.0 sacks in Weeks 10-12 of the 2023 season.
- LB Fred Warner registered eight tackles on the night.
- With eight tackles, Warner now has 1,005 tackles in his career, making him the first player in franchise history to register at least 1,000 tackles in a career.
- DL Osa Odighizuwa registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, marking 2.0 sacks this season and 19.0 in his career.
- With 1.0 sack last week at Seattle (10/11/26) and 1.0 sack on the day, Odighizuwa has registered back-to-back games with at least 1.0 sack for the second time in his career and for the first time since the 2025 season when he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys [1.0 sack at Las Vegas (11/17/25), 1.0 sack vs. Philadelphia (11/23/25)].
- DL Gracen Halton registered one tackle and 1.0 sack of Daniels, giving him 2.0 sacks in his career.
- With 1.0 sack last week at Seattle (10/11/26) and 1.0 sack on the night, Halton is the first 49ers rookie to record back-to-back games with at least 1.0 sack since former DL Drake Jackson did so in the 2022 season [1.0 sack at Carolina (10/9/22), 1.0 sack at Atlanta (10/16/22)].
- DL Mykel Williams registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Daniels, marking his first sack of the season and 2.0 in his career.
- DL Keion White and DL Romello Height split a sack of Daniels. The 0.5 sack gave White 3.5 this season and 11.0 in his career, while Height now has 1.5 sacks in his career.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 6 matchup vs. Washington Commanders at Levi's® Stadium.