Halton Makes Rookie History, Purdy Reaches 50 Career Starts with the 49ers; Stats and Facts from #SFvsSEA

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers have won seven of the previous nine regular season matchups against the Seattle Seahawks.
- The 49ers have won their fifth-consecutive regular season game at Lumen Field, extending their longest road winning streak against the Seahawks in series history.
- The San Francisco 49ers have started the season 5-0 for the third time since 2019, and for the seventh time in franchise history (1948, 1952, 1984, 1990, 2019, and 2023).
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 9-10 against the Seahawks and 31-26 against the NFC West as head coach of the 49ers.
Offensive Highlights
- QB Brock Purdy completed 19 of his 29 passing attempts for 189 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 92.5 on the day. His two passing touchdowns mark 13 this season and 97 in his career.
- Today's game marked Purdy's 50th career start for the 49ers. Through his 50 career starts, Purdy has completed 988 of his 1,449 passing attempts (68.2%) for 12,605 yards and 95 touchdowns with a passer rating of 106.4. Purdy's 68.2% completion percentage, 12,605 passing yards, 95 touchdown passes, and 106.4 passer rating rank first among quarterbacks whose first 50 career starts were with the 49ers.
- Purdy's 106.4 passer rating in his first 50 career starts is also the second-highest by an NFL quarterback in their first 50 career starts since at least 1970.
- RB Christian McCaffrey registered 11 carries for 68 yards (6.2 average) and one touchdown on the ground to go along with three receptions for 15 yards through the air. His rushing touchdown marked his fifth of the season and 67 in his career.
- With two rushing touchdowns vs. Miami (9/20/26), one rushing touchdown vs. Arizona (9/27/26), one rushing touchdown vs. Denver (10/4/26), and one rushing touchdown on the day, McCaffrey has registered one-or-more rushing touchdowns in four-consecutive games for the fifth time in his career and the first time since doing so in the 2025 season [two rushing touchdowns at Arizona (11/16/25), one rushing touchdown vs. Carolina (11/24/25), one rushing touchdown at Cleveland (11/30/25), one rushing touchdown vs. Tennessee (12/14/25)].
- WR Mike Evans caught seven passes for a team-high 113 yards and one touchdown on the day. His touchdown reception marked his second of the season and give him 111 in his career.
- With one touchdown reception on the day, Evans also tied Hall of Fame TE Tony Gonzalez for the ninth-most touchdown receptions by any player in NFL history.
- With 113 receiving yards on the day, Evans recorded his first game with 100-or-more receiving yards as a member of the 49ers. It also marked the 40th such game of his career and his first since recording 132 receiving yards vs. Atlanta (12/11/25) as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
- Evans is the first 49ers player to register 100-or-more receiving yards in a game since TE George Kittle recorded 115 receiving yards at Indiana (12/22/25). He is the first 49ers wide receiver to accomplish the feat since former WR Kendrick Bourne tallied 142 receiving yards at Tampa Bay (10/12/25).
- WR Brandin Cooks caught one pass for a seven-yard touchdown on the day. His touchdown reception marked his first as a member of the 49ers and gives him 61 in his career.
Defensive Highlights
- The 49ers defense registered four total takeaways on the day (two interceptions and two forced fumbles), including a fumble recovery for a touchdown, and tallied 5.0 total sacks of Seahawks QB Sam Darnold.
- The defense's four takeaways and 5.0 sacks on the day mark the first time that the team has registered at least four takeaways and 5.0 sacks in a game since doing so at Jacksonville (11/12/23).
- The unit's four takeaways are also the most that the team has registered in a game since recording four takeaways (two interceptions and two forced fumbles) at Jacksonville (11/12/23).
- The 49ers registered three of the team's four takeaways in the first half of the game, marking the most takeaways that the 49ers defense has registered in the first half of a game since they recorded three takeaways (two interceptions and one forced fumble) in Week 2 of the 2022 season vs. Seattle (9/18/22).
- The 49ers 4.0 sacks in the first half of the game mark the most sacks the unit has registered in any half since tallying 4.0 sacks in the first half vs. Chicago (12/8/24).
- CB Renardo Green registered one tackle, three passes defended, and a career-high two interceptions on the day. His interceptions give him three this season and four in his career.
- Green's two interceptions on the day make him the first 49ers player to register two-or-more interceptions in a single game since S Ji'Ayir Brown recorded two interceptions vs. Carolina (11/24/25).
- LB Fred Warner registered a team-high 10 tackles and one forced fumble on the day.
- With one forced fumble, Warner recorded his third forced fumble this season and the 20th of his career, extending his record for the most forced fumbles by a 49ers player since forced fumbles became an official statistic in 1994.
- DL Gracen Halton registered three tackles, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown.
- Halton's 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown all marked the first of his career.
- Halton's fumble recovery for a touchdown also marked the first time a 49ers player registered a fumble recovery for a touchdown since LB Dre Greenlaw registered a 23-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown vs. Miami (12/4/22).
- With 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery for a touchdown, Halton became the second 49ers rookie to record 1.0-or-more sacks and a defensive touchdown in the same game, joining former LB Todd Shell who registered 1.0 sack and a 53-yard interception return for a touchdown vs. New Orleans (11/25/84).
- Halton is also the first 49ers rookie to register a defensive touchdown since former DL Javon Kinlaw did so in his rookie season at the Los Angeles Rams (11/29/20).
- LB Jaden Dugger and DL Sebastian Valdez each registered 1.0 sack of Seahawks QB Sam Darnold on the day, marking the first sack of their careers.
- DL Osa Odighizuwa registered two tackles and 1.0 sack of Darnold, marking his first sack of the season, and as a member of the 49ers, and now has 18.0 in his career.
- DL Keion White registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Darnold, marking his third sack of the season and 10.5 in his career.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.