Kyle Shanahan Surpasses Bill Walsh on Franchise Record; Stats and Facts from #DENvsSF

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers have improved to 9-8 all-time against the Denver Broncos, including a 6-3 record at home.
- The 49ers have won four of the previous six matchups against the Broncos and are undefeated (2-0) when hosting the Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.
- The 49ers have started the season 4-0 for the third time since 2019 and for the seventh time in franchise history (1948, 1952, 1984, 1990, 2019, and 2023).
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 2-1 against the Broncos and 5-5 against the AFC West as head coach of the 49ers.
- Today's game marks head coach Kyle Shanahan's 167th game as head coach of the 49ers (regular season and postseason).
- His 167 games coached surpass Hall of Fame head coach Bill Walsh for the most games coached in franchise history.
Offensive Highlights
- The 49ers offense allowed 0.0 sacks for the fourth-consecutive game [0.0 sacks allowed at Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne (9/10/26), 0.0 sacks allowed vs. Miami (9/20/26), and 0.0 sacks allowed vs. Arizona (9/27/26)], continuing their streak for the most consecutive games the unit has not allowed a sack to begin a season in franchise history since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.
- With 0.0 sacks allowed through the first four games of the season, the 49ers became the first team to start a season with four-consecutive games allowing 0.0 sacks since the Indianapolis Colts in 2005 [0.0 sacks allowed at Baltimore (9/11/05), 0.0 sacks allowed vs. Jacksonville (9/18/05), 0.0 sacks allowed vs. Cleveland (9/25/05), and 0.0 sacks allowed at Tennessee (10/2/05)], according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- It also marks the first time the team has gone any stretch of four-consecutive games without allowing a sack since the 1965 season [0.0 sacks allowed vs Los Angeles Rams (11/21/65), 0.0 sacks allowed at Minnesota (11/28/65), 0.0 sacks allowed vs. Detroit (12/5/65), and 0.0 sacks allowed at Chicago (12/12/65)], according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- QB Brock Purdy completed 19 of his 30 passing attempts for 218 yards and two touchdowns with a passer rating of 107.4, and tied his career-high with 10 carries for 29 yards on the ground. His two passing touchdowns mark 11 this season and 95 in his career.
- With two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 107.4, Purdy has registered his fourth-consecutive game with two-or-more touchdown passes and a passer rating of at least 100.0 [three touchdown passes and 105.6 passer rating at Los Angeles Rams (9/10/26), two touchdown passes and 149.1 passer rating vs. Miami (9/20/26), and four touchdowns and 133.8 passer rating vs. Arizona (9/27/26)]. He joins former QB Frankie Albert (1948) as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to begin a season with four-consecutive games with at least two touchdown passes and a passer rating of at least 100.0-or-higher.
- Purdy also became the first NFL quarterback to accomplish the feat since QB Sam Darnold did so in 2024 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings [two touchdown passes and 113.2 passer rating at the New York Giants (9/8/24), two touchdown passes and 109.1 passer rating vs. San Francisco (9/15/24), four touchdown passes and 119.2 passer rating vs. Houston (9/22/24), and three touchdown passes and 123.4 passer rating at Green Bay (9/29/24)].
- RB Christian McCaffrey registered 15 carries for 52 yards and one touchdown on the ground to go along with three receptions for 18 yards through the air. His rushing touchdown marked his fourth of the season and 66 in his career.
- With 70 yards from scrimmage on the day, McCaffrey has now registered 13,319 total yards from scrimmage in his career, with 6,047 of those yards from scrimmage coming as a member of the 49ers. With 7,272 yards from scrimmage as a member of the Carolina Panthers and 6,047 yards from scrimmage as a member of the 49ers, McCaffrey became the fourth player in NFL history to register at least 6,000 yards from scrimmage with two different teams.
- With two rushing touchdowns vs. Miami (9/20/26), one rushing touchdown vs. Arizona (9/27/26), and one rushing touchdown on the day, McCaffrey has registered one-or-more rushing touchdowns in three-consecutive games for the third time in his career and the first time since doing so in the 2018 season as a member of the Carolina Panthers [one rushing touchdown vs. Baltimore (10/28/18), two rushing touchdowns vs. Tampa Bay (11/4/18), and one rushing touchdown at Pittsburgh (11/8/18)].
- With 18 receiving yards on the day, McCaffrey has now recorded 5,512 receiving yards in his career. He joins Hall of Fame RB Marshall Faulk (6,274) as the second running back in NFL history to reach 5,500 career receiving yards in his first 10 career seasons.
- TE George Kittle caught four passes for 70 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown on the day. His touchdown reception marked his fourth of the season and 56 in his career.
- Kittle's 56 career touchdown receptions surpass former TE Vernon Davis for the most touchdown receptions by a tight end in franchise history, and give him sole possession of the fourth-most touchdown receptions by any player in franchise history.
- Kittle's 56-yard touchdown reception marked his longest touchdown reception since registering a 66-yard touchdown reception at Jacksonville (11/12/23).
- With one touchdown reception vs. Miami (9/20/26), two touchdown receptions vs. Arizona (9/27/26), and one touchdown reception on the day, Kittle has registered three-consecutive games with one-or-more touchdown receptions for the third time in his career and for the first time since doing so in the 2024 season [one touchdown reception vs. New England (9/29/24), one touchdown reception vs. Arizona (10/6/24), and two touchdown receptions at Seattle (10/10/24)].
- WR Deebo Samuel Sr. registered five receptions for 26 yards and one touchdown through the air to go along with three carries for 44 yards on the day, giving him three receiving touchdowns on the season and 30 in his career.
- With an 80-yard receiving touchdown last week vs. Arizona (9/27/26) and one touchdown reception on the day, Samuel Sr. has registered back-to-back games with at least one receiving touchdown for the sixth time in his career, and for the first time since the 2025 season as a member of the Washington Commanders [one receiving touchdown vs. Detroit (11/9/25), and one receiving touchdown at Miami (11/16/25)].
Defensive Highlights
- LB Dre Greenlaw registered a team-high 12 tackles and one forced fumble on the day.
- Greenlaw's 12 tackles on the day mark the most he has registered in a single game since tallying 12 tackles vs. Baltimore (12/25/23).
- With one forced fumble on the day, Greenlaw registered his first forced fumble of the season and the fourth of his career.
Special Teams Highlights
- DB Siran Neal registered one tackle, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery on special teams on the day.
- Neal's special teams forced fumble marked his second of the season and fifth of his career, while his special teams fumble recovery marked his first of the season and the third of his career.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Levi's® Stadium.