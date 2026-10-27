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McCaffrey Climbs the Charts, Black Records First Career Touchdown; Stats and Facts from #SFvsATL

Oct 27, 2026 at 09:12 AM

Offensive Highlights

  • QB Brock Purdy completed 27 of his 44 passing attempts for 288 yards and one touchdown on the day. His passing touchdown marked his 15th on the season and 99th in his career.
  • RB Christian McCaffrey registered seven carries for 39 yards and one touchdown on the ground to go along with six receptions for 61 yards through the air. His rushing touchdown gives him eight on the season and 70 in his career.
  • McCaffrey's rushing touchdown marked his 38th as a member of the 49ers, which surpasses former RB J.D. Smith and HOF QB Steve Young for the fifth-most in franchise history.
  • With 100 yards from scrimmage, McCaffrey registered his 72nd career game with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage and his 35th such game as a member of the 49ers. His 72 games with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage are the most among active NFL RBs.
  • McCaffrey's 35 games with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage with the 49ers are the fourth-most by any player in franchise history (WR Jerry Rice – 70, RB Frank Gore – 66, and RB Roger Craig – 50).
  • With 117 yards from scrimmage in Week 6 vs. Washington (10/19/26) and 100 yards from scrimmage on the day, McCaffrey has registered back-to-back games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage for the sixth time in his career and for the first time since Weeks 16-17 of the 2025 season [146 yards from scrimmage at Indiana (12/22/25), and 181 yards from scrimmage vs. Chicago (12/28/25)].
  • McCaffrey's 61 receiving yards mark his 52nd career game with 50-or-more receiving yards, the second-most games with at least 50 receiving yards by a RB in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966).
  • With two rushing touchdowns vs. Miami (9/20/26), one rushing touchdown vs. Arizona (9/27/26), one rushing touchdown vs. Denver (10/4/26), one rushing touchdown at Seattle (10/11/26), two rushing touchdowns vs. Washington (10/19/26), and one rushing touchdown on the day, McCaffrey has registered one-or-more rushing touchdowns in six consecutive games for the second time in his career and for the first time since he registered seven consecutive games in 2019 as a member of the Carolina Panthers (Weeks 3-10, Week 7 Bye).
  • McCaffrey is the first 49ers RB to register six consecutive games with one-or-more rushing touchdowns since former RB Raheem Mostert accomplished the feat in the 2019 season (Weeks 12-17). He also tied Mostert and former RB Derek Loville for the longest streak of games with at least one rushing touchdown by a 49ers RB since at least 1970.
  • RB Kaelon Black registered 12 carries for 63 yards, including a 30-yard rushing touchdown on the day. His rushing touchdown marked the first of his career.
  • Black's 30-yard rushing touchdown on the day marked the longest rushing touchdown by a 49ers RB since RB Christian McCaffrey registered a 65-yard rushing touchdown in Week 1 of the 2023 season at Pittsburgh (9/10/23).
  • It also marked the longest rushing touchdown by a 49ers rookie since former RB Elijah Mitchell registered a 38-yard rushing touchdown in the 2021 season at Detroit (9/12/21).
  • FB Kyle Juszczyk tallied three receptions for 11 yards, including a one-yard touchdown reception.
  • His touchdown reception marked his second of the season and 22nd in his career.

Game Photos | 49ers vs. Falcons: Week 7

View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 matchup vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
2 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
5 / 54

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
6 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
7 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Malik Mustapha
8 / 54

S Malik Mustapha

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
9 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
11 / 54

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
14 / 54

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan James
15 / 54

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
16 / 54

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Dominick Puni, RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 54

OL Dominick Puni, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Mykel Williams
19 / 54

DL Mykel Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
20 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown
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LB Fred Warner, S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
22 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
23 / 54

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
24 / 54

OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Jack Jones
25 / 54

CB Jack Jones

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Renardo Green, LB Dre Greenlaw
26 / 54

CB Renardo Green, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Jalen Graham
27 / 54

LB Jalen Graham

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
29 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
30 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
31 / 54

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
32 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Defense
33 / 54

San Francisco 49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Sebastian Valdez
34 / 54

DL Sebastian Valdez

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
35 / 54

WR Jacob Cowing

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
36 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
37 / 54

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Kaelon Black
38 / 54

RB Kaelon Black

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
39 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
40 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
41 / 54

LB Jaden Dugger

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
42 / 54

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
43 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Jack Jones
44 / 54

CB Jack Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
45 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Romello Height
46 / 54

DL Romello Height

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan James
47 / 54

RB Jordan James

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
48 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
49 / 54

WR Jordan Watkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jacob Cowing
50 / 54

WR Jacob Cowing

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
51 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
52 / 54

OL Colton McKivitz

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jordan Watkins
53 / 54

WR Jordan Watkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Jaden Dugger
54 / 54

LB Jaden Dugger

Kym Fortino/49ers
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