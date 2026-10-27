McCaffrey Climbs the Charts, Black Records First Career Touchdown; Stats and Facts from #SFvsATL

Offensive Highlights
- QB Brock Purdy completed 27 of his 44 passing attempts for 288 yards and one touchdown on the day. His passing touchdown marked his 15th on the season and 99th in his career.
- RB Christian McCaffrey registered seven carries for 39 yards and one touchdown on the ground to go along with six receptions for 61 yards through the air. His rushing touchdown gives him eight on the season and 70 in his career.
- McCaffrey's rushing touchdown marked his 38th as a member of the 49ers, which surpasses former RB J.D. Smith and HOF QB Steve Young for the fifth-most in franchise history.
- With 100 yards from scrimmage, McCaffrey registered his 72nd career game with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage and his 35th such game as a member of the 49ers. His 72 games with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage are the most among active NFL RBs.
- McCaffrey's 35 games with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage with the 49ers are the fourth-most by any player in franchise history (WR Jerry Rice – 70, RB Frank Gore – 66, and RB Roger Craig – 50).
- With 117 yards from scrimmage in Week 6 vs. Washington (10/19/26) and 100 yards from scrimmage on the day, McCaffrey has registered back-to-back games with at least 100 yards from scrimmage for the sixth time in his career and for the first time since Weeks 16-17 of the 2025 season [146 yards from scrimmage at Indiana (12/22/25), and 181 yards from scrimmage vs. Chicago (12/28/25)].
- McCaffrey's 61 receiving yards mark his 52nd career game with 50-or-more receiving yards, the second-most games with at least 50 receiving yards by a RB in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966).
- With two rushing touchdowns vs. Miami (9/20/26), one rushing touchdown vs. Arizona (9/27/26), one rushing touchdown vs. Denver (10/4/26), one rushing touchdown at Seattle (10/11/26), two rushing touchdowns vs. Washington (10/19/26), and one rushing touchdown on the day, McCaffrey has registered one-or-more rushing touchdowns in six consecutive games for the second time in his career and for the first time since he registered seven consecutive games in 2019 as a member of the Carolina Panthers (Weeks 3-10, Week 7 Bye).
- McCaffrey is the first 49ers RB to register six consecutive games with one-or-more rushing touchdowns since former RB Raheem Mostert accomplished the feat in the 2019 season (Weeks 12-17). He also tied Mostert and former RB Derek Loville for the longest streak of games with at least one rushing touchdown by a 49ers RB since at least 1970.
- RB Kaelon Black registered 12 carries for 63 yards, including a 30-yard rushing touchdown on the day. His rushing touchdown marked the first of his career.
- Black's 30-yard rushing touchdown on the day marked the longest rushing touchdown by a 49ers RB since RB Christian McCaffrey registered a 65-yard rushing touchdown in Week 1 of the 2023 season at Pittsburgh (9/10/23).
- It also marked the longest rushing touchdown by a 49ers rookie since former RB Elijah Mitchell registered a 38-yard rushing touchdown in the 2021 season at Detroit (9/12/21).
- FB Kyle Juszczyk tallied three receptions for 11 yards, including a one-yard touchdown reception.
- His touchdown reception marked his second of the season and 22nd in his career.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 matchup vs. Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.