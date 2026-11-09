Purdy Reaches 100 Passing TDs, McCaffrey Breaks NFL Record; Stats and Facts from #LVvsSF

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers have improved to 9-7 all-time against the Las Vegas Raiders, including a 5-4 record at home.
- The 49ers have won their third consecutive game against the Raiders and have won six of the previous seven matchups against Las Vegas.
- The Niners have improved to 7-3 since 2017 when coming off the Bye Week and have earned their fifth consecutive victory off the Bye.
- The 49ers have started a season 5-0 or better at home for the first time since 1998 and for the eighth time in franchise history (1948, 1949, 1981, 1990, 1993, 1997, and 1998).
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan has improved to 3-0 against the Raiders and 6-5 against the AFC West as head coach of the 49ers.
Offensive Highlights
- The 49ers offense registered 43 rushing attempts for a season-high 190 yards on the day.
- The unit's 43 rushing attempts are the most the team has registered in a single game since recording 45 rushing attempts vs. Seattle (9/18/22).
- Since 2017 under head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have registered 40-or-more rushing attempts in a game 10 times, winning each of those games.
- QB Brock Purdy completed 17 of his 25 passing attempts for 232 yards, two touchdowns, and a passer rating of 107.4 to go along with seven rushes for a season-high 40 yards and one touchdown on the day. His two passing touchdowns give him 17 on the season and 101 in his career, while his rushing touchdown marked his second of the season and 13th in his career.
- With two passing touchdowns on the day, Purdy has reached 101 passing touchdowns in his 57th career game, making him the fastest QB in franchise history to reach 100 career passing touchdowns.
- Purdy's two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown on the day mark his fifth career game with at least two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown and his second such game of the season [two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown vs. Miami (9/20/26)].
- RB Christian McCaffrey registered 18 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown on the ground to go along with two receptions for 19 yards and one touchdown through the air. His rushing touchdown gives him nine on the season and 71 in his career, while his touchdown reception marked his first of the season and 37 in his career.
- With one touchdown reception on the day, McCaffrey surpassed HOF RB Marshall Faulk for the most career touchdown receptions by a running back in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966).
- Of McCaffrey's 37 career touchdown receptions, he has registered 19 as a member of the 49ers. His 19 touchdown receptions with the 49ers are the most by a RB/FB in franchise history.
- With one rushing touchdown and one touchdown reception on the day, McCaffrey recorded his 18th career game with one-or-more rushing touchdown and one-or-more touchdown reception, extending his record for the most games in a career with at least one rushing touchdown and one touchdown reception in NFL history. It also marks McCaffrey's ninth game with one-or-more rushing touchdowns and one-or-more touchdown receptions as a member of the 49ers, the most such games in franchise history.
- With two rushing touchdowns vs. Miami (9/20/26), one rushing touchdown vs. Arizona (9/27/26), one rushing touchdown vs. Denver (10/4/26), one rushing touchdown at Seattle (10/11/26), two rushing touchdowns vs. Washington (10/19/26), one rushing touchdown at Atlanta (10/25/26), and one rushing touchdown on the day, McCaffrey has recorded one-or-more rushing touchdowns in seven consecutive games for the second time in his career and for the first time since he registered seven consecutive games in 2019 as a member of the Carolina Panthers (Weeks 3-10, Week 7 Bye).
- McCaffrey's streak of seven consecutive games with at least one rushing touchdown is the longest single season streak by a 49ers player in franchise history. It matches the longest streak by a 49ers running back since former RB Joe Perry registered seven-consecutive games with a rushing touchdown in the 1953 and 1954 seasons.
- WR Jordan Watkins caught all four of his targets for a team and career-high 86 yards and one touchdown on the day, marking the first touchdown of his career.
Defensive Highlights
- The 49ers defense registered five takeaways on the day [three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles], marking the first time the unit has registered at least five takeaways in a game since the 2014 season [five takeaways (five interceptions) at the New York Giants (11/16/14)].
- All five of the unit's takeaways occurred in the second half of today's game. It marks the first time that the team has registered five takeaways in a single half since the 2009 season, when they recorded five takeaways (two interceptions and three forced fumbles) in the first half vs. Arizona (12/24/09).
- With five takeaways and an interception returned for a touchdown, it marked the first time the team has registered at least five takeaways and a defensive touchdown in a game since the 2010 season [five takeaways (four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one forced fumble) vs. Seattle (12/12/10)].
- It also marked the first time the team has registered at least five takeaways and a defensive touchdown in a single half since the 2006 season [four interceptions and one fumble recovery (returned for a touchdown) in the second half vs. Oakland (10/8/06)].
- The 49ers also became the first team to register five takeaways and a defensive touchdown in a single half since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did so in the 2022 season [three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery at New Orleans (9/18/22)].
- The unit's three interceptions on the day mark the most interceptions the team has registered in a single game since recording three interceptions in Week 5 of the 2023 season vs. Dallas (10/8/23).
- LB Jaden Dugger registered a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown, the first interception of his career and the second defensive touchdown scored by a 49ers rookie this season [DL Gracen Halton fumble recovery for a touchdown at Seattle (10/11/26)].
- It marks the first time in franchise history that multiple 49ers rookies have scored a defensive touchdown in a single season.
- The 49ers defense held the Raiders to 24 total rushing yards (1.6 average) on the day.
- It marks the fewest opponent rushing yards in a single game since the 2015 season, when San Francisco held the Atlanta Falcons to 17 total rushing yards vs. Atlanta (11/8/15).
- The Raiders 1.6 yards per rushing attempt marks the fewest that the 49ers have allowed since holding the Cincinnati Bengals to 1.3 yards per rush attempt in Week 2 of the 2019 season (minimum of 10 attempts).
- LB Jaden Dugger registered four tackles, one pass defended, and one interception on the day, which he returned 35 yards for a touchdown.
- Dugger's interception marked the first of his career. It also marked the first time a 49ers player has returned an interception for a touchdown since former LB Dee Winters returned an interception for a 74-yard touchdown at Indianapolis (12/22/25).
- Dugger also became the first 49ers rookie to return an interception for a touchdown since former DL Javon Kinlaw registered a 27-yard interception returned for a touchdown at the Los Angeles Rams (11/29/20).
- CB Renardo Green registered four tackles, one pass defended, and one interception on the day.
- His interception marked his fourth on the season and fifth in his career.
- S Malik Mustapha registered one tackle, one pass defended, and one interception on the day.
- His interception marked his first on the season and third in his career.
- LB Fred Warner registered five tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery on the day.
- With one forced fumble, Warner recorded his fifth forced fumble this season, marking a single-season career high, and the 22nd of his career, extending his record for the most forced fumbles by a 49ers player since forced fumbles became an official statistic in 1994.
- With one forced fumble at Atlanta (10/25/26) and one forced fumble on the day, Warner has registered back-to-back games with at least one forced fumble for the third time in his career and the second time this season [one forced fumble at the Los Angeles Rams (9/10/26), one forced fumble vs. Miami (9/20/26)].
- Warner's fumble recovery marked his first of the season and the eighth of his career.
- With one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on the day, Warner registered the third game of his career with at least one forced fumble and one fumble recovery and did so for the first time since registering one forced fumble and one fumble recovery at New Orleans (9/14/25).
- LB Dre Greenlaw registered a team-high eight tackles and one fumble recovery on the day.
- Greenlaw's fumble recovery marked his first of the season, the third of his career, and his first since registering one fumble recovery vs. Miami (12/4/22).
- CB Upton Stout registered four tackles, one pass defended, and one forced fumble on the day.
- Stout's forced fumble marked his first of the season and second of his career.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 9 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium.