Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers have improved to 22-19-1 all-time against the Dallas Cowboys, including a 10-9-1 record on the road.
- The 49ers have won each of the previous five matchups against the Cowboys, including the postseason.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan has improved to 3-2 in the regular season against the Cowboys and 13-7 against the NFC East as head coach of the 49ers.
Offensive Highlights
- The 49ers offense registered a season-high 584 total yards of offense on the day, marking the most that the unit has registered in a single game since tallying 621 total yards vs. the Buffalo Bills (10/7/12).
- It also marks the most total yards of offense that a road team has registered against the Dallas Cowboys in Cowboys history.
- The 49ers 584 total yards of offense are also tied for the most in a road game in franchise history [584 total yards of offense at the Seattle Seahawks (9/25/88)].
- The unit also registered a season-high 9.4 yards per play on the day, the most the team has registered in a single game since recording 9.9 yards per play vs. the Seattle Seahawks (12/10/23).
- The 49ers offense registered 389 passing yards on the day, the most the team has recorded in a game since registering 400 passing yards in Week 17 of the 2024 season vs. the Detroit Lions (12/30/24).
- The unit also tallied a season-high 214 rushing yards on the day, the most the unit has registered in a single game since recording 223 rushing yards in Week 8 of the 2024 season vs. the Dallas Cowboys (10/27/24).
- The unit averaged 7.4 yards per rush, the most since averaging 7.5 yards per rush vs. the Seattle Seahawks (12/10/23).
- The 49ers offense registered two touchdowns of 70-or-more yards on the day (74-yard touchdown pass from QB Brock Purdy to RB Christian McCaffrey and 70-yard rushing touchdown by WR Deebo Samuel Sr.).
- It marks the first time since the 2009 season that the 49ers have scored two touchdowns of 70-or-more yards in a single game [RB Frank Gore 79-yard and 80-yard rushing touchdowns vs. the Seattle Seahawks (9/20/09)].
- It also marks the fifth time in franchise history that the 49ers have registered a rushing touchdown and touchdown reception of 70-or-more yards in the same game and the first time since Week 13 of the 1998 season [RB Garrison Hearst, 70-yard rushing touchdown and WR Terrell Owens 79-yard touchdown reception vs. the New York Giants (11/30/98)].
- QB Brock Purdy completed 22 of his 28 passing attempts for a career-high 389 yards and three touchdowns with a season-high passer rating of 154.5 on the day. His three passing touchdowns give him 20 on the season and 104 in his career.
- With 389 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 154.5, Purdy registered the second game of his career with at least 300 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and a passer rating of 150.0-or-higher [333 passing yards, three touchdown passes, and 158.3 passer rating vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11/19/23)]. He became the fourth player in NFL history to record multiple games with at least 300 passing yards, three-or-more touchdown passes, and a passer rating of at least 150.0 in his first five seasons, joining HOF QB Kurt Warner (four games), Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (two games), and Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson (two games).
- Purdy also registered his fourth career game with at least 300 passing yards, two touchdown passes, and a passer rating of 140.0-or-higher, making him the second QB in NFL history to register at least four such games in his first five seasons, joining HOF QB Kurt Warner (six games).
- With 389 passing yards on the day, Purdy registered his fifth career game with 350-or-more passing yards and his first such game since throwing for 377 passing yards vs. the Detroit Lions (12/30/24). Purdy's five career games with 350-or-more passing yards are the third-most in franchise history.
- With three touchdown passes on the day, Purdy registered his third game this season with three-or-more touchdown passes [three touchdown passes at the Los Angeles Rams (9/10/26), four touchdown passes vs. the Arizona Cardinals (9/27/26)] and the 16th such game of his career. Purdy's 16 career games with three-or-more touchdown passes are the fifth-most in franchise history.
- With a completion percentage of 78.6%, Purdy registered his 28th career game with a completion percentage of 70.0%-or-higher (minimum of 10 attempts). His 28 such games surpass former NFL QB Russell Wilson for the third-most games with a completion percentage of 70.0%-or-higher by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.
- With a passer rating of 154.5, Purdy has registered his 17th career game with a passer rating of at least 125.0. His 17 career games with a passer rating of 125.0-or-higher are tied for the second-most by a player in their first five seasons in NFL history (QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – 18; QB Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks – 17).
- RB Christian McCaffrey registered 13 carries for 62 yards and one touchdown on the ground to go along with four receptions for a career-high 161 yards and two touchdowns through the air. His rushing touchdown gives him 10 on the season and 72 in his career, while his two touchdown receptions marked his third of the season and 39th in his career.
- With 161 receiving yards, two touchdown receptions, 62 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown on the day, McCaffrey became the first player in NFL history to record at least 160 receiving yards, two touchdown receptions, 60 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown in a single game.
- McCaffrey registered a 74-yard touchdown reception and a 66-yard touchdown reception on the day. His 74-yard touchdown reception marked the longest of his career and the longest touchdown reception by a 49ers player since WR Deebo Samuel Sr. registered a 76-yard touchdown reception in Week 6 of the 2024 season at the Seattle Seahawks (10/10/24).
- It also marked the longest touchdown reception by a 49ers RB since former RB Raheem Mostert registered a 76-yard touchdown reception in Week 1 of the 2020 season vs. the Arizona Cardinals (9/13/20).
- With a 74-yard touchdown reception and a 66-yard touchdown reception, McCaffrey is the first RB in NFL history to record multiple touchdown receptions of 65-or-more yards in the same game.
- McCaffrey is the first NFL player to register at least one touchdown reception of 70-or-more yards and one touchdown reception of 60-or-more yards in the same game since Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase did so in the 2024 season [67-yard touchdown reception and 70-yard touchdown reception vs. the Baltimore Ravens (11/7/24)].
- He is also the first 49ers player to register at least one touchdown reception of 70-or-more yards and one touchdown reception of 60-or-more yards in the same game since former WR John Taylor did so in 1989 [95-yard touchdown reception and 92-yard touchdown reception at the Los Angeles Rams (12/11/89)].
- With 161 receiving yards on the day, McCaffrey has now registered 5,821 receiving yards in his career, which are the fifth-most receiving yards by a RB in NFL history.
- McCaffrey's 161 receiving yards on the day mark the most in a game by an NFL RB since former Kansas City Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles tallied 195 receiving yards in Week 15 of the 2013 season at the Oakland Raiders (12/15/13).
- It also marks the third-most receiving yards by a 49ers RB in a single game in franchise history.
- McCaffrey's 161 receiving yards are also the most by a 49ers player in a single game since former WR Jauan Jennings tallied 175 receiving yards in Week 3 of the 2024 season at the Los Angeles Rams (9/22/24).
- With 161 rec. yards and two touchdown receptions, McCaffrey became the fourth RB in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966) to register at least 160 rec. yards and two touchdown receptions in a single game.
- With four receptions on the day, McCaffrey has recorded 276 receptions as a member of the 49ers, which surpass former FB Ken Willard for the fourth-most receptions by a RB/FB in franchise history.
- With one touchdown reception last week vs. the Las Vegas Raiders (11/8/26) and two touchdown receptions on the day, McCaffrey has registered back-to-back games with at least one touchdown reception for the seventh time in his career and for the first time since doing so in Weeks 4-5 of the 2025 season [one touchdown reception vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars (9/28/25), one touchdown reception at the Los Angeles Rams (10/2/25)].
- McCaffrey's rushing touchdown marked his 39th as a member of the 49ers, the fifth-most in franchise history.
With 62 rushing yards and 161 rec. yards, McCaffrey tallied 223 total yards from scrimmage on the day. His 223 yards from scrimmage are the third-most in a single game in his career [237 yards from scrimmage vs. the Seattle Seahawks (11/25/18), 237 yards from scrimmage vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars (10/6/19)] and the most he has tallied in a single game as a member of the 49ers.
- McCaffrey's 223 yards from scrimmage are the most in a single game by a 49ers player since former RB Frank Gore registered 246 yards from scrimmage (207 rushing and 39 receiving) in Week 2 of the 2009 season vs. the Seattle Seahawks (9/20/09).
- With 223 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns (one rushing and two receiving), McCaffrey became the first 49ers player to register 200-or-more yards from scrimmage and three-or-more total touchdowns in a single game since HOF WR Jerry Rice did so in Week 16 of the 1995 season [299 yards from scrimmage and three receiving touchdowns vs. the Minnesota Vikings (12/18/95)].
- McCaffrey also became the first 49ers RB to accomplish the feat since HOF RB Roger Craig in Week 7 of the 1988 season [202 yards from scrimmage and three rush touchdowns at the Los Angeles Rams (10/16/88)].
- With 223 yards from scrimmage, McCaffrey registered his 73rd career game with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage and his 36th such game as a member of the 49ers.
- McCaffrey's 36 games with 100-or-more yards from scrimmage with the 49ers are the fourth-most by any player in franchise history (WR Jerry Rice – 70, RB Frank Gore – 66, RB Roger Craig – 50).
- McCaffrey also recorded his 40th career game with 50-or-more rushing yards and 50-or-more receiving yards, which is the second-most such games in NFL history (RB Marshall Faulk, Indianapolis Colts/St. Louis Rams – 41 games).
- Of those 40 games, McCaffrey has recorded 16 as a member of the 49ers. His 16 games with 50-or-more rushing yards and 50-or-more receiving yards are the second-most in franchise history.
- McCaffrey's 161 receiving yards mark his 53rd career game with 50-or-more receiving yards, the second-most games with at least 50 receiving yards by a RB in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966).
- With one rushing touchdown and one touchdown reception on the day, McCaffrey recorded his 19th career game with one-or-more rushing touchdown and one-or-more touchdown reception, extending his record for the most games in a career with at least one rushing touchdown and one touchdown reception in NFL history. It also marks McCaffrey's 10th game with one-or-more rushing touchdown and one-or-more touchdown reception as a member of the 49ers, the most such games in franchise history.
- With two rushing touchdowns vs. the Miami Dolphins (9/20/26), one rushing touchdown vs. the Arizona Cardinals (9/27/26), one rushing touchdown vs. the Denver Broncos (10/4/26), one rushing touchdown at the Seattle Seahawks (10/11/26), two rushing touchdowns vs. the Washington Commanders (10/19/26), one rushing touchdown at the Atlanta Falcons (10/25/26), one rushing touchdown vs. the Las Vegas Raiders (11/8/26), and one rushing touchdown on the day, McCaffrey has recorded one-or-more rushing touchdowns in eight consecutive games, marking the longest streak of games with at least one rushing touchdown in his career.
- McCaffrey's streak of eight consecutive games with at least one rushing touchdown is also the longest by a 49ers player in franchise history.
- McCaffrey's three touchdowns on the day give him 13 total touchdowns this season (10 rushing and three receiving). It also marks his eighth consecutive regular season game with one-or-more touchdowns, which is the second-longest streak of his career and tied for the third-most consecutive games with one-or-more touchdowns in franchise history.
- With three touchdowns on the day, McCaffrey has now registered 61 touchdowns as a member of the 49ers, tied for the fifth-most in franchise history.
- With 13 touchdowns on the season, McCaffrey has registered at least 12 total touchdowns in a season for the sixth time in his career. He becomes the fifth RB in NFL history to record at least 12 touchdowns in six career seasons, joining HOF RB LaDainian Tomlinson (eight seasons), HOF RB Emmitt Smith (seven), HOF RB Marcus Allen (six), and Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry (seven).
- RB Kaelon Black registered 11 carries for 53 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown on the day.
- His rushing touchdown marked his second of the season and his career.
- WR Deebo Samuel Sr. registered three receptions for 31 yards and one touchdown through the air to go along with three carries for a team-high 78 yards and one touchdown on the ground on the day. His touchdown reception marked his fourth on the season and 31 in his career, while his rushing touchdown marked his first of the season and 22nd in his career.
- With one rushing touchdown and one touchdown reception on the day, Samuel Sr. registered his fourth career game with at least one rushing touchdown and one touchdown reception and his first such game since recording one rushing touchdown and one rec. touchdown in Week 14 of the 2023 season vs. the Seattle Seahawks (12/10/23).
- Samuel Sr.'s four games with at least one rushing touchdown and one touchdown reception are the second-most by a WR in NFL history (HOF WR Jerry Rice – five games).
- Samuel Sr.'s four such games are also the fourth-most in franchise history.
- Samuel Sr.'s 70-yard rushing touchdown marked the longest of his career and the longest rushing touchdown by a 49ers player since former WR Ray-Ray McCloud III registered a 71-yard rushing touchdown in Week 16 of the 2022 season vs. the Washington Commanders (12/24/22).
- With 109 yards from scrimmage, Samuel Sr. recorded his first game this season with at least 100 yards from scrimmage and the 22nd such game of his career. It marks his first game with at least 100 yards from scrimmage since Week 16 of the 2024 season [121 yards from scrimmage at the Miami Dolphins (12/22/24)].
- TE George Kittle registered six receptions for 74 yards on the day.
- With 74 receiving yards, Kittle has now registered 557 receiving yards this season, marking his 10th consecutive season with 500-or-more receiving yards. He becomes the second TE in NFL history to register at least 500 receiving yards in each of the first 10 seasons of his career, joining former NFL TE Rob Gronkowski.
- Kittle's 74 receiving yards also give him 8,565 receiving yards in his career. He is the fourth TE in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966) to record at least 8,500 receiving yards in his first 10 career seasons, joining Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (10,344 receiving yards), HOF TE Tony Gonzalez (8,710), and former NFL TE Jason Witten (8,948).
- WR Keenan Allen registered five receptions for 61 yards in his 49ers debut.
- Allen entered the game with 1,095 career receptions. With five receptions on the day, Allen became the fifth WR in NFL history to register at least 1,100 career receptions, joining HOF WR Jerry Rice (1,549 receptions), HOF WR Larry Fitzgerald (1,432), HOF WR Marvin Harrison (1,102), and HOF WR Cris Carter (1,101).
Defensive Highlights
- S Malik Mustapha registered four tackles, two passes defended, and one interception on the day. His interception marked his second on the season and fourth of his career.
- With one interception last week vs. the Las Vegas Raiders (11/8/26) and one interception on the day, Mustapha has registered back-to-back games with one-or-more interception for the first time in his career and became the first 49ers player to accomplish the feat since DB Deommodore Lenoir did so in Weeks 7-8 of the 2024 season [one interception vs. the Kansas City Chiefs (10/20/24), one interception vs. the Dallas Cowboys (10/27/24)].
- DL James Thompson Jr. and CB Ephesians Prysock each registered one forced fumble on the day, marking the first forced fumbles of both of their careers.
- S Marques Sigle tallied five tackles, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery on the day.
- Sigle's forced fumble marked the first of his career, while his fumble recovery marked his first of the season and second of his career.
- LB Dre Greenlaw and DL Mykel Williams split a sack of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on the day.
- Greenlaw's 0.5 sack gives him 1.0 on the season and 5.0 in his career, while Williams' 0.5 sack gives him 1.5 this season and 2.5 in his career.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 10 matchup vs. Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.