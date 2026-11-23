Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers improved to 26-25-1 all-time against the Minnesota Vikings, including a 17-8-1 record at home.
- The 49ers have defeated the Vikings in the regular season for the first time since the 2021 season [W, 34-26, vs. Minnesota (11/28/21)].
- The Niners have improved to 5-1 in international play and have won their fifth consecutive international game, extending the longest active winning streak by an NFL team in international play (San Francisco – five, Indianapolis – three, Baltimore – two, Carolina – two, Denver – two, Houston – two, Pittsburgh – two).
- San Francisco has improved to 2-1 when playing at Estadio Banorte and has won their second consecutive game at the stadium [W, 38-10, at Arizona (11/21/22)].
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan has improved to 9-10 in the regular season against the NFC North as head coach of the 49ers.
- Shanahan has earned his 100th career win (postseason included), making him the third head coach in franchise history to reach 100 career wins (George Seifert – 108, Bill Walsh – 102).
Offensive Highlights
- The 49ers offense registered a seven-play, 72-yard drive that resulted in a 17-yard touchdown pass from QB Brock Purdy to TE George Kittle on the opening drive of tonight's game.
- It marked the unit's fifth consecutive game scoring a touchdown on the opening drive, which is the team's longest streak since at least the 2000 season.
- QB Brock Purdy connected with TE George Kittle for two touchdowns on the night, marking the 32nd touchdown pass that Purdy has thrown to Kittle.
- The duo's 32 touchdowns surpass former QB Alex Smith and former TE Vernon Davis for the most touchdowns by a 49ers QB/TE duo in franchise history.
- QB Brock Purdy completed 21 of his 26 passing attempts for 255 yards and three touchdowns with a passer rating of 146.0 on the night. His three passing touchdowns give him 23 on the season and 107 in his career.
- Last week at Dallas (11/15/26), Purdy completed 22 of his 28 passing attempts (78.6 percent) for a career-high 389 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a passer rating of 154.5. With an 80.8 percent completion percentage, 255 passing yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a passer rating of 146.0, Purdy became the first 49ers QB in NFL history to register back-to-back games with a completion percentage of 75.0 percent-or-higher, 250-or-more passing yards, three touchdown passes, zero interceptions, and a passer rating of 145.0-or-higher.
- Purdy threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half of tonight's game. It marks the second time in his career that he has thrown at least three touchdown passes in the first half of a game and his first time since doing so in Week 16 of the 2025 season [three touchdown passes in first half at Indianapolis (12/22/25)].
- With three touchdown passes on the night, Purdy registered his fourth game this season with three-or-more touchdown passes [three touchdown passes at the Los Angeles Rams (9/10/26), four touchdown passes vs. Arizona (9/27/26), three touchdown passes at Dallas (11/15/26)] and the 17th such game of his career. Purdy's 17 career games with three-or-more touchdown passes are tied for the fourth-most in franchise history.
- With three touchdown passes last week at Dallas (11/15/26) and three touchdown passes on the night, Purdy has thrown at least three touchdown passes in back-to-back games for the third time in his career and for the first time since registering three consecutive games with three-or-more touchdown passes in Weeks 15-17 of the 2025 season [three touchdown passes vs. Tennessee (12/14/25), five touchdown passes at Indianapolis (12/22/25), three touchdown passes vs. Chicago (12/28/25)].
- With a completion percentage of 80.8 percent, Purdy registered his 29th career game with a completion percentage of 70.0 percent-or-higher (minimum of 10 attempts). His 29 such games are the third-most games with a completion percentage of 70.0 percent-or-higher by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history.
- With a passer rating of 146.0, Purdy has registered his 18th career game with a passer rating of at least 125.0. His 18 career games with a passer rating of 125.0-or-higher are tied for the most by a player in their first five seasons in NFL history (QB Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City – 18).
- Purdy also registered his 20th career game with a passer rating of 120.0-or-higher, making him the third QB in NFL history to register 20 games with a passer rating of at least 120.0 in his first five seasons, joining former NFL QB Russell Wilson (23 games) and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (22).
- RB Christian McCaffrey registered 12 carries for 49 yards and one touchdown. His rushing touchdown gives him 11 on the season and 73 in his career.
- Of McCaffrey's 73 career rushing touchdowns, he has tallied 40 as a member of the 49ers, the fifth-most in franchise history.
- With one rushing touchdown on the night, McCaffrey has now registered at least one rushing touchdown in nine consecutive games, the longest streak of games with at least one rushing touchdown in his career and the longest by a 49ers player in franchise history.
- McCaffrey's 11 rushing touchdowns this season are the second-most rushing touchdowns in a single season in franchise history.
- McCaffrey's rushing touchdown gives him 14 total touchdowns this season (11 rushing and three receiving). It marks his ninth consecutive regular season game with one-or-more touchdowns, which is the second-longest streak of his career and is the third-most consecutive games with one-or-more touchdowns in franchise history.
- With one touchdown on the night, McCaffrey has now registered 62 touchdowns as a member of the 49ers, the fifth-most in franchise history.
- TE George Kittle registered three receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns on the night.
- With 34 receiving yards, Kittle has reached 8,599 receiving yards in his career, surpassing HOF WR Terrell Owens for the second-most receiving yards by any player in franchise history.
- Kittle's two touchdown receptions give him 59 career touchdown receptions, which ties former WR Gene Washington for the third-most touchdown receptions by any player in franchise history.
- With two touchdown receptions on the night, Kittle registered his second game this season with at least two touchdown receptions [two touchdown receptions vs. Arizona (9/27/26)] and the 10th such game of his career.
- WR Mike Evans caught six passes for a team-high 109 yards and one touchdown on the night. His touchdown reception marked his fourth of the season and give him 112 in his career.
- With one touchdown reception on the night, Evans surpassed HOF TE Tony Gonzalez for the ninth-most touchdown receptions by any player in NFL history.
- With 109 receiving yards on the night, Evans registered his second game this season with at least 100 receiving yards [113 receiving yards at Seattle (10/11/26)] and the 41st such game of his career.
- WR Keenan Allen registered three receptions for 38 yards on the night.
- With three receptions on the night, Allen has now registered 1,103 receptions in his career, surpassing HOF WR Cris Carter and HOF WR Marvin Harrison Sr. for the sixth-most receptions by any player in NFL history.
- Allen's 1,103 career receptions are also the third-most by a WR in NFL history.
Defensive Highlights
- The 49ers defense held the Vikings to 69 total rushing yards on the night, marking the unit's eighth consecutive game allowing less than 100 rushing yards.
- The unit's eight consecutive games allowing less than 100 rushing yards is the longest streak by the team since the 2022 season [eight consecutive games (Weeks 8-16, Week 9 Bye)].
- S Ji'Ayir Brown registered three tackles, one pass defended, and one interception (returned for an 18-yard touchdown) on the night.
- His interception marked his first on the season and sixth of his career.
- It also marked the first interception returned for a touchdown in Brown's career and the first interception returned for a touchdown by a 49ers safety since former S Talanoa Hufanga did so in Week 4 of the 2022 season vs. the Los Angeles Rams (10/3/22).
- DB Deommodore Lenoir registered three tackles, two passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery on the night.
- His forced fumble marked his first of the season and the second of his career, while his fumble recovery marked the first of his career.
- DL Osa Odighizuwa registered two tackles and a 0.5 sack of Vikings QB Kirk Cousins on the night. His 0.5 sack gives him 2.5 this season and 19.5 in his career.
- DL DeForest Buckner added three tackles and a 0.5 sack of Cousins, giving him 4.5 on the season and 76.0 in his career.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 11 matchup vs. Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte.