Mike Evans Makes His Mark in 49ers-Seahawks Rivalry

The San Francisco 49ers faced a familiar challenge on Sunday: finding a way to win a hard-fought battle against the Seattle Seahawks at the notoriously loud Lumen Field.
The game marked another chapter in the historic rivalry, with several new faces experiencing it for the first time, including WR Mike Evans.
While battling a rib injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, Evans was ready to deliver in his first taste of the heated 49ers-Seahawks matchup.
"If you're available to play and go out there for your team and try to do your best to get a win, that's what I'm going to do," Evans said. "That's what a lot of guys on this team have been doing, playing through injuries and putting it all out there."
Sunday's contest was a back-and-forth battle that featured five lead changes, and Evans repeatedly came through when the 49ers needed a spark.
He made an impact early, connecting with QB Brock Purdy for a two-yard touchdown on San Francisco's opening drive to give the 49ers a 7-0 lead.
Later, Evans helped fuel a fourth-quarter comeback against the defending Super Bowl champions.
With 12:26 left in the fourth quarter, the 49ers were down 26-21. Facing second-and-21 from Seattle's 43-yard line, Purdy delivered a deep pass towards Evans' back shoulder. The veteran receiver adjusted to the ball, used his 6-foot-5 frame to create an advantage, and hauled in a 32-yard reception to move the 49ers into the red zone.
"I have a big frame. So if you throw it around me, I'll try my best to make those contested grabs," Evans said.
A few plays later, Purdy connected with WR Brandin Cooks for a seven-yard touchdown, marking Cooks' first score of the season and his first as a member of the 49ers, giving San Francisco a 27-26 lead.
Evans may not have scored the go-ahead touchdown, but he did find the end zone on the next play.
After taking the one-point lead, head coach Kyle Shanahan opted to go for two, hoping to extend the 49ers lead to three. Purdy rolled to his right and found no open receiver. He worked back to his left, spotted Evans, and delivered the pass. With a defender draped over his back, Evans held on to it for the successful two-point try, giving the 49ers a 29-26 lead.
"That was the one drive that got us going," Shanahan said in a postgame press conference. "Mike and Brock were able to get us back in there with some explosives and then in the end zone, it's exactly why [Evans] is here."
Seattle responded with a drive that ended in a 40-yard field goal from K Jason Myers, tying the game at 29 with 6:55 remaining. The 49ers would need one more scoring drive to reclaim the lead.
The ensuing 49ers offensive drive ate up nearly five minutes of the clock, ending in a go-ahead, 44-yard field goal by K Eddy Piñeiro.
The defense then stopped Seattle on its final possession to preserve the three-point win.
Evans finished the afternoon with seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. His impact extended beyond the stat sheet, particularly during the fourth-quarter comeback, when his contested catches and two-point conversion helped keep San Francisco in control of this divisional matchup.
"He's a difference maker," RB Christian McCaffrey said. "He's a spark, everything you could ever want in a receiver... I'm glad he's on our team."
Shanahan emphasized postgame that he wants to get the ball into Evans' hands as often as possible. Opposing defenses, however, have made that challenging by frequently double-teaming the veteran receiver.
While Shanahan complimented Seattle's strong coverage, he also highlighted Purdy's ability to recognize when Evans has an opening and capitalize on those opportunities.
"Some of those big plays we made were because they were one-on-one matchups and they didn't double him," Purdy said. "I think it's cool that we still found a way to make them pay today."
Evans also credited the 49ers training staff for helping prepare him to play despite his rib injury. Although he appeared to experience discomfort at points throughout the game, he continued to make plays when his team needed them.
Purdy recognized the effort it took for Evans to keep battling through the physical challenges.
"As a quarterback, anytime I have an [opportunity] to go to him, it always feels good," Purdy said. "The fact that Mike continued to thug it out with his body and everything he is going through, I thought that was really encouraging."
Before joining the 49ers, Evans spent his entire NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, competing in the NFC South. Sunday marked Evans' introduction to the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry that has frequently helped determine the NFC's postseason landscape.
For Evans, those high-stakes moments are part of what drew him to San Francisco.
"We have a great team. This is a great organization," Evans said. "I wanted to come here for moments like this and be an asset to this team, no matter who we're playing."