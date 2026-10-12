Mike Evans Makes His Mark in 49ers-Seahawks Rivalry

A few plays later, Purdy connected with WR Brandin Cooks for a seven-yard touchdown, marking Cooks' first score of the season and his first as a member of the 49ers, giving San Francisco a 27-26 lead.

Evans may not have scored the go-ahead touchdown, but he did find the end zone on the next play.

After taking the one-point lead, head coach Kyle Shanahan opted to go for two, hoping to extend the 49ers lead to three. Purdy rolled to his right and found no open receiver. He worked back to his left, spotted Evans, and delivered the pass. With a defender draped over his back, Evans held on to it for the successful two-point try, giving the 49ers a 29-26 lead.

"That was the one drive that got us going," Shanahan said in a postgame press conference. "Mike and Brock were able to get us back in there with some explosives and then in the end zone, it's exactly why [Evans] is here."

Seattle responded with a drive that ended in a 40-yard field goal from K Jason Myers, tying the game at 29 with 6:55 remaining. The 49ers would need one more scoring drive to reclaim the lead.

The ensuing 49ers offensive drive ate up nearly five minutes of the clock, ending in a go-ahead, 44-yard field goal by K Eddy Piñeiro.

The defense then stopped Seattle on its final possession to preserve the three-point win.

Evans finished the afternoon with seven receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown. His impact extended beyond the stat sheet, particularly during the fourth-quarter comeback, when his contested catches and two-point conversion helped keep San Francisco in control of this divisional matchup.

"He's a difference maker," RB Christian McCaffrey said. "He's a spark, everything you could ever want in a receiver... I'm glad he's on our team."

Shanahan emphasized postgame that he wants to get the ball into Evans' hands as often as possible. Opposing defenses, however, have made that challenging by frequently double-teaming the veteran receiver.

While Shanahan complimented Seattle's strong coverage, he also highlighted Purdy's ability to recognize when Evans has an opening and capitalize on those opportunities.