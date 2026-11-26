Happy Thanksgiving, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 26:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Brock Purdy Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week Following Mexico City Win
The 49ers QB earns his second weekly honor of the 2026 season after completing 21-of-26 passes for 255 yards in the matchup against the Vikings.
49ers Activate CB Nate Hobbs, Place OL Colton McKivitz on the Injured Reserve List
49ers added WR Brandin Cooks to the practice squad while placing OL Colton McKivitz on the injured reserve list following his injury in Week 11.
Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Entering Week 12
San Francisco holds top spots in rankings entering Week 12 against the Seahawks following a 35-10 win in Mexico City.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
View details of the San Francisco 49ers one-of-a-kind My Cause My Cleats presented by Shoe Palace and see them in action against the Seattle Seahaws in Week 12.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's® Stadium on Sunday, November 29th.