Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 17:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
Offense Racks Up 584 Yards, McCaffrey Breaks Receiving Records; Stats and Facts from #SFvsDAL
Recap the numbers behind Sunday's win in Dallas, featuring 584 yards of total offense and a record-shattering performance by RB Christian McCaffrey.
Christian McCaffrey Keeps the Records Falling in 49ers 46-40 Win over Cowboys
49ers RB Christian McCaffrey continued his record-breaking season in Sunday's high-scoring win over Dallas.
What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say After Week 10
Head coach Kyle Shanahan and players break down the reactions, adjustments, and key moments behind Week 10's 46-40 road win in Dallas.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
View photo highlights from the San Francisco 49ers Week 10 matchup vs. Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
View postgame photos from the San Francisco 49ers win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.
🎧 TUNE IN
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City on Sunday, November 22nd.