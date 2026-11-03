Morning Report: 49ers Roster Moves, DL DeForest Buckner Talks Return 🗞️

Good Morning, Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, November 3:
TODAY'S TOP TAKEAWAYS
The 49ers Sign WR KhaDarel Hodge to Practice Squad
The 49ers signed WR KhaDarel Hodge to the team's practice squad following their return from Bye Week.
49ers Expand In-School Youth Football Program Into Mexico City
The 49ers Flag Mexico initiative has officially expanded, continuing international outreach efforts with training clinics, flag football resources, and more to students across Mexico City.
🎥 TODAY'S MUST-WATCH
PHOTO GALLERIES 📷
Take a look at the top photos from Weeks 1-7 of the San Francisco 49ers.
Take a look at the top photos from all the home games from Weeks 1-7 straight from Levi's® Stadium.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
🎧 TUNE IN
WHAT'S NEXT
The 49ers will face the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's® Stadium Sunday, November 8th.